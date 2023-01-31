ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

247Sports

WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona

Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
KGUN 9

Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats. It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class. "In the last ten years, they signed...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Buena High School Senior Toafia Fruean set to walk on at University of Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Toafia Fruean's dreams are becoming a reality. The Buena High School senior is committing to the University of Arizona to continue his football career. Fruean made his decision after visiting the campus and football facility as an invited guest last month. He will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk on — which means he's on the team but will not receive an athletics scholarship.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges

TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson treasures: Kick off the first few months 2023 with these events

With music, local food and vendor workshops the Gem & Jam Festival is a charming combination of the art and culture that is characteristic of the city of Tucson. The three-day event has tickets for sale now. Tucson Gem and Mineral Show: Feb. 9-12 While events are currently happening for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Government Technology

Ransomware Offlines Arizona’s Largest School District

Teachers at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) made do with hot spots and worked “to develop alternative learning plans” after a cyber incident struck early Monday morning, affecting some systems, the district told parents and families. According to The Arizona Republic and Tucson-based KOLD News 13 , that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
