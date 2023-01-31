ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday, Feb 1: Juneau’s Got Talent; Chilkat weaving at the City Museum; Alaska Native Sisterhood and City Museum host event for Elizabeth Peratrovich Day; fiber art at Kindred Post and more this First Friday

After a three year hiatus, Juneau’s Got Talent is back live and on stage this Saturday. The community talent show will feature a variety of unique acts by local performers competing for the grand prize, as well as guest performances from Juneau Dance Theater and JTown Sparkle Toes and the Shimmy Shimmy’s. The audience is encouraged to join the judges as they vote for their favorites in a fun, energetic night that also serves as the annual fundraiser for Juneau Dance Theater. KTOO’s Sheli Delaney talks with the organizers of this community event today on a Juneau Afternoon.
Thursday, Feb 2: Culture Rich Conversations with the NAACP

February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year!
Juneau Assembly approves tourism policy objectives, including five-ship limit

The Juneau Assembly approved a list of tourism industry policy objectives Tuesday night. They outline the city’s goals for negotiating with cruise ship companies and developing local tourism infrastructure. The city hopes to curb issues like crowding and air pollution in the downtown area. Its objectives are to limit...
Newest Alaskan Release Showcases Fresh Flavors and Balance

JUNEAU, ALASKA – As the seasons begin to heat up, so is the Alaskan Brewing Company as it announces the return of its award-winning Pilot Series, the Jalapeño IPA. Brewed with fresh Jalapeños, hand selected by brewers from Alaskan’s Brew Crew and combined with a blend of Centennial, Sterling, Magnum, and Apollo hops in balance with Munich and Crystal malts. The Jalapeño IPA pours a brilliantly clear reddish amber in color with earthy, light caramel, and herbal hop notes blending with the spice from the peppers on the nose; followed by a nice spice heat, citrus, pine, and an alcohol warming sensation upon taste.
Vote to recall Hoonah’s mayor appears to have failed

A vote on whether or not to recall Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers appears to have failed yesterday. Results of the recall election — 110 votes for and 172 against — still need to be approved by the city council. The city clerk said that could happen on Feb. 7.
Juneau Police Department responds to domestic violence assault

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Jan. 29th, at about 12:02 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a 911 call from a 46-year-old female, stating she needed help at her residence in the 9000 block of Rosedale Street. The female told police that she had been in an argument with...
