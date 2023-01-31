Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
kezi.com
4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out. During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
kezi.com
Lane County Public Health hosting vaccination clinics for children’s immunization
EUGENE, Ore. -- To keep kids from being excluded from school, Lane County Public Health is reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated and holding a two-day clinic to provide those vaccinations. Students who are not up-to-date on their required vaccinations by February 15 will be excluded from going to...
kezi.com
Crumb Together assailant found guilty by jury; new cookie shop to open in same location
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of assaulting a business owner over the mask mandate enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic was found guilty on Wednesday, according to court documents. The assault took place at Crumb Together, a cookie restaurant in downtown Eugene, in November of 2021. Ricki Collin and Amy...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off
Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
kezi.com
Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
kezi.com
Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported...
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
kpic
Douglas County commissioners issue proclamation for Four Chaplains Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman issued a proclamation on Wednesday at the Weekly Business Meeting calling upon all citizens of Douglas County to observe Four Chaplains Day, on Friday, February 3. For more than seventy years, the Chapel of the Four...
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kezi.com
Eugene city manager talks what's next for former EWEB headquarters
EUGENE, Ore. -- The "For Sale" sign on the former EWEB headquarters has finally been removed. In January 30's special meeting, the Eugene City Council voted 7-1 to approve the purchase of the former EWEB headquarters. For $12 million, the 4.4-acre property, which includes two buildings and surrounding parking lots, will be transformed into the new City Hall.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
kezi.com
Non-profit free speech group puts University of Oregon on list of universities that practice censorship
EUGENE, Ore -- The University of Oregon is known as one of those places that tries to include as much diversity in its student body, faculty, and beliefs as possible. Students like Kaitlyn Henner see this as something positive. It's why she was caught off guard when a non-profit free speech organization gave her University a poor ranking.
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
kpic
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
Comments / 0