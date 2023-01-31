MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO