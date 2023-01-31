ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out. During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off

Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported...
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it

Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
Eugene city manager talks what's next for former EWEB headquarters

EUGENE, Ore. -- The "For Sale" sign on the former EWEB headquarters has finally been removed. In January 30's special meeting, the Eugene City Council voted 7-1 to approve the purchase of the former EWEB headquarters. For $12 million, the 4.4-acre property, which includes two buildings and surrounding parking lots, will be transformed into the new City Hall.
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
