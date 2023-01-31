Read full article on original website
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
247Sports
UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson
On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
Duke basketball: Are Blue Devils ready for North Carolina?
Is the Duke basketball team ready for its biggest, most anticipated, matchup of the year?. It is that time of year again for the Duke basketball program. For weeks, Cameron Crazies have been staked out in the bitter cold in Krzyzewskiville all to see one of the biggest rivalries in the history of college sports, Duke vs. North Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game
Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris will be on an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Saturday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Wednesday afternoon. The heralded 2024 sharpshooter has already committed to the Blue Devils, but he can't sign his national letter of ...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start
DURHAM, N.C. — On the first day of January, five people were shot outside a Subway on North Miami Boulevard. Now. on the final day of the month, four people were shot on Sudbury Road. Two of them did not survive. The two men who died in this shooting...
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Radio Ink
Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations
Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
WITN
N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
