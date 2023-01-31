ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson

On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
PITTSBORO, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball: Are Blue Devils ready for North Carolina?

Is the Duke basketball team ready for its biggest, most anticipated, matchup of the year?. It is that time of year again for the Duke basketball program. For weeks, Cameron Crazies have been staked out in the bitter cold in Krzyzewskiville all to see one of the biggest rivalries in the history of college sports, Duke vs. North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game

Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris will be on an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Saturday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Wednesday afternoon. The heralded 2024 sharpshooter has already committed to the Blue Devils, but he can't sign his national letter of ...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
Radio Ink

Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations

Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
RALEIGH, NC

