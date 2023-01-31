Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Boston College
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-10, 6-6) is back on the road to face the Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7). The Orange hope to break its recent downward trend, entering the contest coming off three-straight losses, including two close matchups at home against North Carolina and Virginia. Earlier...
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football adds UConn to complete 2024 schedule
The Syracuse Orange have completed their 2024 matchups by announcing their last non-conference opponent. It’s a team that SU fans should get used to seeing a lot of in the coming years. The UConn Huskies began a new series with the Orange last season, which was supposed to span...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM reacts: Here are the results from our latest Syracuse Orange survey
We asked you to share some thoughts on the Syracuse Orange 2023 football schedule and here’s what you told us. First, it looks like you aren’t happy that Syracuse is taking their home game against Pittsburgh and moving it to Yankee Stadium. Wonder if you’ll feel the same way when it’s a home game against UConn that gets moved to the Bronx.
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
orangefizz.net
When Will Syracuse Football’s Coaching Carousel End?
SU football has a been a revolving door of coaches ever since the Pinstripe Bowl. First, coordinators Tony White and Robert Anae departed the program on the same day. White’s hiring at Nebraska left holes in the secondary, and Anae’s move to NC State also meant the Orange were without a tight ends coach. Then, Nick Monroe left for Minnesota after the bowl game, and today, another Syracuse coach is off to another ACC foe. Chip West, the ‘Cuse’s former cornerbacks coach, is headed down South.
insidetheloudhouse.com
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum
At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
localsyr.com
Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
Daily Orange
Late-game mistakes show Syracuse’s ‘big time shotmakers’ aren’t being utilized
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly did it. It nearly pulled off what would have been a major upset. In a game against Miami two weeks ago, it was a turnover committed by Judah Mintz that gave the...
Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse
Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question
Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse positional previews: Midfield
Now that we’ve taken a look at who will likely be playing down low on attack for the Syracuse Orange offense this season, it’s time to look at their up-top partners in crime at the midfield. It’s important to note that since there are so many players on...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse track and field: Fast times in the Northeast
The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were split up over the weekend. While the sprint and hurdle groups were in New York City for the Dr. Sander Invitational, the distance squad took to the fast track at BU for the Terrier Invitational. In New York, Kahniya James took 3rd...
cnycentral.com
Breanna Stewart of North Syracuse returning to home state to play for New York Liberty
NEW YORK, NY — North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart is coming back to New York. Stewart put out a tweet Wednesday with the Empire State Building and a video of her putting on a Liberty shirt. Stewart has played for the Seattle Storm for the past seven years, winning...
Axe: Nobody is cheering Jim Boeheim on after his latest press conference antics
Syracuse, N.Y. — Whether Jim Boeheim cares or not, the Syracuse basketball head coach should know his latest petulant pushback on a reporter’s inquiry isn’t playing well beyond his Orange bubble. A quick recap for those who haven’t taken in the latest Boeheim blast.
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
cnycentral.com
Country star Chris Stapleton to perform at the Amp in June
Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Chris Stapleton announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in June. The concert will happen Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 p.m. Special guests Charley Corckett and The War & Treaty will also perform. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
