lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso High School to install 'Military Hall of Honor'
Valparaiso Community Schools is looking to recognize graduates who've gone on to serve in the armed forces. A Valparaiso High School "Military Hall of Honor" will be installed in the school's main hallway. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says the 40-by-12-foot exhibit will include metal plaques for each branch of the...
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools to recieve $9.5 million dollar grant from U.S. Department of Education
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Community Schools is one 42 recipients of the U.S. Department of Education $9.5 million Full-Service Community Schools Grant. That grant will be given out over the course of 5 years, with schools receiving around $1.9 million per year. It will go towards the more than 11,000...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region organizations get funding in latest round of Health Issues and Challenges grants
Northwest Indiana organizations are getting funding to reduce food insecurity, help people quit smoking and improve cardiovascular health. It's part of the Indiana Department of Health's second round of Health Issues and Challenges grants. The Northwest Indiana Food Council will get $600,000 and the city of Gary's Youth Services Bureau...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton strikes a chord
Chesterton High School (CHS) held the 2023 Winter Formal Saturday, January 21. The formal was held by the National Honors Society in the CHS cafeteria. Students of all grades were encouraged to attend and to dress in semi-formal attire. The dance lasted from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m., and students were provided with water bottles. While the dance was not as populated as Homecoming or Prom, students who attended still had a great time as they danced the night away to songs requested to the DJ.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Hebron High School Dance Team brings home Porter County Conference title
Class is back in session during the sometimes dreary days of January, but at Hebron High School (HHS), conference competitions brought some excitement and spirit. Eight school corporations form the Porter County Conference (PCC) in Porter County: Hebron, Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Tri-Township, Westville, and South Central. On January 14, the PCC held its competition for the dance and cheer teams at Boone Grove High School, and from January 16 through 21, the PCC held its tournament for high school basketball teams.
nwi.life
Gary Schools Roundup: Exciting Happenings Across the District
The Gary Community School Corporation has kicked off 2023 with an ever-growing list of activities, events and accomplishments. Listed below is a roundup of recent successes:. The district is celebrating the return of its basketball program for elementary and middle schools. The season launched in mid-January with competitions taking place every Saturday in the gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy. Eager student athletes and their families pack the gym regularly to cheer on the Cougars at every grade level. Elementary games begin at 12:00 p.m. with championship play taking place February 25, 2023. The full athletic schedule for all the games and sports are available at garyschools.org.
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program
The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Indiana teacher who threatened students and had alleged 'kill list' to go on trial
A former teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago who was removed from the school last October for allegedly threatening students and herself will go on trial in September for felony intimidation.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
South Bend high school basketball game canceled after large brawl breaks out in gym
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A varsity basketball game between Washington and Riley high schools was canceled after a large brawl broke out in the crowd and spilled onto the court during halftime. According to the South Bend Police Department, the fight began shortly after 8 p.m. after both teams headed into the locker room for […]
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
regionnewssource.org
HAMMOND CENTRAL GOES ON LOCKDOWN AFTER UNAUTHORIZED STUDENT BRINGS GUN INTO BUILDING
At approximately 12 PM Tuesday, an unauthorized student trespassed into Hammond Central High School when another student opened a side door, according to The School City of Hammond. A teacher recognized that the student came through an unauthorized door and immediately called the main office to report the situation. The...
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
