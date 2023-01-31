Much of Acre Road, the public housing project in Marrero, looked like a ghost town by late January. Its playgrounds were bereft of children and empty brick duplexes bearing boarded-up windows and doors lined the streets. Then there was Elaine Savage, who had lit up the facade of her house with tinsel and fleur-de-lis accents and […] The post Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO