Read full article on original website
Thomas Ritter
3d ago
Well since they have a crook for mayor. A part time DA that promise not to prosecute certain crimes. A clueless sheriff running the jail and a new police chief in over her head I see no reason for her not to run. After all that is what the ignorant voters want in power - criminals and ignorance.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
Related
Ray Nagin ordered to up monthly restitution payments
A federal judge has ordered convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments from $500 to $1,200.
Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
NOLA.com
Judge applauds New Orleans police recruiting, warns against premature end to consent decree
The federal judge overseeing New Orleans Police Department reforms applauded the agency Thursday for recruiting new officers and giving some police work to civilian employees, but she warned that its decade-old federal consent decree will not end prematurely. District Judge Susie Morgan expressed alarm over repeated comments by public officials...
NOLA.com
City-funded mailer touting Mayor Cantrell's 'Strong Leadership for a Resilient City' may violate state law
A recent flyer sent to thousands of New Orleanians by the city crediting Mayor LaToya Cantrell for a host of public safety, infrastructure and economic improvements could run afoul of state campaign finance regulations. The glossy flyer, which started showing up in mailboxes over the last 10 days, prominently features...
NOLA.com
Behind the Headlines: Can Mayor Cantrell regain the city's trust?
One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
WDSU
Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered to pay higher restitution payments
Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin has been ordered to pay more in restitution this month. This comes after Nagin had been fighting his restitution payments in October of last year. Nagin said last year that he was living "paycheck to paycheck" in the Dallas area, even though court records...
NOLA.com
James Gill: New Orleans' battle agains crime goes on
New Orleans' extensive network of surveillance cameras got a major boost in 2017 when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu was engaged, as New Orleans mayors generally are, in a search for ways to reduce crime. Another of hizzoner's proposals was to close the doors of barrooms at 3 a.m., although they would...
fox8live.com
Businessess found ‘harboring violent crime’ in New Orleans now face shutdowns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Feb. 2) voted to give the police chief authority to shut down nuisance businesses that could be contributing to the city’s crime crisis. If certain crimes occur on business properties without proper remediation, those businesses may have their...
NOLA.com
She clerked for a Jefferson Parish juvenile judge decades ago. Now she's poised to replace her.
Jennifer Guillot Womble first stepped foot in Jefferson Parish’s Juvenile Court as a Tulane University undergraduate volunteering as an advocate for a victim of child abuse. Nearly three decades later, she’s headed back to the courtroom, this time as an elected judge. An experienced family law attorney, Womble...
theadvocate.com
Texas law firm sanctioned in New Orleans federal court over Hurricane Ida case
A Houston-based law firm that has filed thousands of hurricane insurance lawsuits in courts across the state was sanctioned Wednesday and ordered to pay back fees after a federal magistrate judge in New Orleans found the firm had filed suit on behalf of a client who never hired it. Attorneys...
NOLA.com
Push to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell raises $488k, nearly all from single GOP donor
The committee to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised $488,000 since its last campaign filing, the vast majority from a single Republican donor, the group said in a financial disclosure that came weeks after it missed a Jan. 8 deadline. As the campaign plunged more than half a million dollars...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
WDSU
New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board former employees fixed bills for family, themselves, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — With millions of dollars in the red, an investigation is underway to see if some people are getting around high, unpaid, Sewerage and Water Board bills in the city of New Orleans. According to Sewerage and Water Board data WDSU Investigates obtained, more than $133 million...
fox8live.com
96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing
Much of Acre Road, the public housing project in Marrero, looked like a ghost town by late January. Its playgrounds were bereft of children and empty brick duplexes bearing boarded-up windows and doors lined the streets. Then there was Elaine Savage, who had lit up the facade of her house with tinsel and fleur-de-lis accents and […] The post Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Kenner man convicted again in fatal love triangle
On Tuesday (Jan. 31) 50-year-old Viusqui Perez-Espinosa, was convicted of 2nd degree murder-- for a second time-- in a case that involved the killing of a rival in a Kenner love triangle.
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council takes aim at nuisance businesses with 'padlock' ordinance
The city would gain the power to shutter businesses that repeatedly play host to drug use, stolen property and violence under a proposed “padlock” ordinance that drew the support of most New Orleans City Council members at a hearing Monday. The proposal, from at-large Council member Helena Moreno,...
fox8live.com
New Orleans council considering suspending businesses that ‘harbor violent crime’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is considering increased penalties for businesses in an attempt to curb violent crime in the city. Council Vice President Helena Moreno presented a new law that would give the city and the chief of police the power to suspend the licenses of “chronic nuisance businesses that harbor violent and serious crime.”
2 NOPD officers exposed to fentanyl needed Narcan - Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers who were exposed to fentanyl three weeks ago while responding to a call, needed Narcan to recover from the exposure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday morning at her weekly press briefing. Cantrell said that the officers picked up a bag or...
Comments / 17