New Orleans, LA

Thomas Ritter
3d ago

Well since they have a crook for mayor. A part time DA that promise not to prosecute certain crimes. A clueless sheriff running the jail and a new police chief in over her head I see no reason for her not to run. After all that is what the ignorant voters want in power - criminals and ignorance.

WAFB

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Behind the Headlines: Can Mayor Cantrell regain the city's trust?

One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: New Orleans' battle agains crime goes on

New Orleans' extensive network of surveillance cameras got a major boost in 2017 when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu was engaged, as New Orleans mayors generally are, in a search for ways to reduce crime. Another of hizzoner's proposals was to close the doors of barrooms at 3 a.m., although they would...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing

Much of Acre Road, the public housing project in Marrero, looked like a ghost town by late January. Its playgrounds were bereft of children and empty brick duplexes bearing boarded-up windows and doors lined the streets. Then there was Elaine Savage, who had lit up the facade of her house with tinsel and fleur-de-lis accents and […] The post Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility

St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

