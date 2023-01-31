ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit helps Naples girl write music to cope with her diagnosis

By Amanda Lojewski
 3 days ago
Finding ways to empower yourself can be difficult, especially if something physically prevents you from doing so.

A non-profit works to help children and teens, including a local girl from Naples, express themselves and hit all the right notes while they’re more than their diagnosis all at the same time.

“I may completely look fine, but I don’t feel good at all,” said Piper Brown of Naples.

In January 2021, Brown was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis, an auto-immune disease which means she’s more susceptible to getting sick and also prevented her from living life like a normal kid.

Her diagnosis requires infusions to keep her healthy physically, but mentally it took a toll on her.

“It was just really hard because none of my friends were feeling that- and I didn’t know anybody at the time who else had it. So I was just like, I have no one that understands me right now, so I felt really alone,” said Brown.

She discovered her passion for life before her diagnosis. When Piper was young, her mother took her to see the play Little Red Riding Hood, and she fell in love and wanted to play a role herself. Her first play was Peter Pan, which really brought her out of her shell.

Fast forward to 2020, the pandemic shut down schools, theaters and dance studios, but more importantly, the way Piper would express herself.

“I express a lot of my feelings, through dance and theater, by putting my emotions into the movement, into the acting, the facial expressions and all that,” said Brown.

Camp Oasis, a camp for children just like Brown with Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease, pulled through and introduced her to the non-profit, Hear Your Song.

Hear Your Song is an organization that helps medically complex kids and teens let their voices be heard through song and music.

The non-profit started as an idea in Dan Rubin’s Yale dorm room in 2014.

Rubins is the CEO and co-founder. “I’ve come to know so many kids who are so often seen as really just the diagnosis that they have,” he said. “It’s so important to give them the chance to do something where their diagnosis doesn’t matter.”

Through Hear Your Song, Brown went from feeling so alone to finding a new purpose in life.

“I have put out three songs so far, and I’m writing a song about the new year’s and just how things change, like if you think about last year and then you think about this year, you’re like, whoa, I’ve changed,” said Brown.

By being able to express herself like this, she says it took a lot of stress off her back, and it’s all thanks to this non-profit focused on giving kids power and choice.

“It really gives kids the sense that people are listening to me, people are hearing me enough to collaborate with me, and our hope is that more and more people will listen to the songs and share them so those voices can really be heard,” said Rubins.

If you would like to learn more or want to donate to help keep the programs free of charge, click here.

