ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Patrick Mahomes-Jalen Hurts matchup a ‘dream come true’ for Doug Williams, first black QB to win Super Bowl

By Steve Serby
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU3D6_0kWl2PvI00

The first meeting of two black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl — Patrick Mahomes versus Jalen Hurts — has resonated in a big way with Doug Williams — the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, doing so for Joe Gibbs and the then-Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego on Jan. 31, 1988.

“What a treat, number one,” Williams told The Post on Monday. “For me last night was a humbling experience. It was something that in my mind coulda happened a long time ago if a lot of black guys were allowed to play the position. And to see it come to fruition, it’s like a dream come true, to be honest with you.

“To sit there and realize that there’s gonna be two African-American quarterbacks playing in the Super Bowl whereas two years ago people didn’t think it could happen. And for me, that’s a sight to see.”

Russell Wilson became the second black quarterback to win a Super Bowl (XLVIII) with the Seahawks. Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV and became the second black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Williams (18-for-29 for 340 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT in a 42-10 rout of the Broncos) was the first.

“Patrick Mahomes does it all,” Williams said. “There is nothing that he hasn’t done and can’t do — arm talent, he can twist his arm in 10 different ways to get the ball out of his hand. That’s not an everyday or every-year talent that comes out of college. Let’s be honest — the average guy would not have played last night. And that’s a lot to be said. It reminds me of [Rams DE] Jack Youngblood — he played [Super Bowl XIV] with a hairline [left fibula] fracture. Guys don’t play today like that. That last play when he took off and started running, he took off like he forgot he had an injury. He was trying to will his team to victory. You gotta take your hat off to him.”

Williams, now a senior adviser with the Commanders, texted Hurts on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPyND_0kWl2PvI00
Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams celebrates following the Redskins 42-10 victory.
Bettmann

“I remember during the years at Alabama, he was more of a runner than he was a passer,” Williams said. “His release has gotten so much better, and I think what it’s done is made him more of a dangerous guy. Because if you’ve ever been up close to him you realize he’s built like a running back. He’s built like Earl Campbell by his thighs in that area. But the fact that he can stay in the pocket and get the ball out of his hand … you can’t say enough about it, and he’s done it all year.”

He recalled Hurts being benched in the second half for Tua Tagovailoa when Alabama defeated Georgia in the 2018 national championship game.

“He handled it with grace,” Williams said.

Williams, 67, chuckled when asked what he remembered about the start of his Super Bowl week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubxyE_0kWl2PvI00
Patrick Mahomes will be going for his second Super Bowl win in a historic title matchup.
Getty Images

“How many people wanted to talk to me about being black,” he said. “And I refused to do interviews during that time. I didn’t want to get caught up in it. That wasn’t important. The most important thing was getting ready to play Denver [and John Elway]. And my thing was after the game, they can paint me whatever color they wanted to. Like I told the PR guy that was here at the time, the only interviews I want to do is what the NFL had us on docket to do. Other than that, I didn’t want to do no interviews, ’cause I would have had to answer that question 110 times, and that wasn’t important.

“That’s a question that doesn’t have to be answered anymore: Could a black quarterback lead a team?

“It kinda reminds me of when Lovie Smith [Bears] and Tony Dungy [Colts] coached in the Super Bowl [XLI]. Now to see two black quarterbacks play in the Super Bowl, to me I think we’ve answered a lot of questions that needed to be answered years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZZvX_0kWl2PvI00
Jalen Hurts has drawn plaudits from Doug Williams for his composure and his skills.
USA TODAY Sports

Williams grew up in Zachary, La., the sixth of eight children. Legendary Grambling coach Eddie Robinson offered him a scholarship in 1973. The Bucs drafted him in the first round in 1978 and a year later, Williams and Bears quarterback Vince Evans made history as the first black quarterbacks to start a game against each other. Williams sat out the 1983 season over an insulting salary offer and felt compelled to join the Oklahoma Outlaws of the USFL before Gibbs lured him back to the NFL.

“I grew up in the South, right? I understood what we were up against as a black man,” Williams said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrV6g_0kWl2PvI00
Empire State Building’s Eagles salute is a stunning betrayal

He mentions the obstacles faced by black quarterbacks James (Shack) Harris and Joe Gilliam and John Walton and David Mays and Marlon Briscoe and says, “It was just a matter of trying for me to get an opportunity to play. Being around Coach Robinson, one thing he always told me was the fact that the bottom line, all you need is an opportunity, and that’s all I asked for.”

There are 10 starting black quarterbacks in the NFL today if you count Jameis Winston (Saints), 11 if you count Desmond Ridder (Falcons) as those teams’ starters.

“To be honest with you, what they were saying probably about black quarterbacks, is the same thing that most of these owners say about these [head] coaches today,” Williams said. “You look around this league, man, how many bad coaches they recycle. The black coaches are getting the same shaft that I was getting back then and the black quarterbacks before me were getting.”

There are somehow only two black NFL head coaches — Mike Tomlin (Steelers) and Todd Bowles (Bucs).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFO0n_0kWl2PvI00
Williams is a big fan of Mahomes and Hurts.
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

“Hopefully, and this is my take on this whole thing in the National Football League, in the next five-10 years, half of the quarterbacks in this league are gonna be black, if they keep going the way they’re going,” Williams said. “We got two [Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud] coming in [at the top of the draft]. And the guys that we have are still pretty young right now.”

Williams was 32 the night he won the Super Bowl. He would retire two years later after the 1989 season.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roD7b_0kWl2PvI00 Inside Patrick Mahomes’, wife Brittany’s wild AFC Championship celebrations: ‘Light that s–t’

“After the Super Bowl, you know what my thinking really was?” Williams said. “Yesterday didn’t matter, tomorrow don’t matter. It was all about what had just transpired. And whether I played again or not it wouldn’t have mattered to me.

“It was a matter of a black man getting a chance to grace the field at the Super Bowl and come out as a winner.”

He mentions Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton.

“You got guys that have been to the Super Bowl multiple times and never won it,” Williams said.

He mentions Hall of Fame quarterbacks Dan Fouts and Warren Moon never getting a Super Bowl chance.

“I got that chance,” Williams said.

Now Jalen Hurts gets that chance. And Patrick Mahomes gets his third chance. His first chance against another black quarterback. A historic treat for Doug Williams. And for so many others.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Chiefs release first Pre-Super Bowl injury report

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT)- Ahead of the biggest NFL game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs announced their estimated injury report, even though they didn’t practice. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were all listed as did not participate. This comes on the heels of the AFC Championship game where the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I will not be watching” 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa shows no desire to see Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl this season is going to be unpredictable, with top teams, the Eagles and the Chiefs, fighting it out to determine this season’s champions. Many fans cannot wait to see the encounter, especially with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts representing the two teams. However, one person claims that he will not watch the game; he is none other than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires

Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Where things stand between the Giants and Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

MOBILE, Ala. — There are moves upon moves for the Giants to consider and implement in the coming weeks and months, but before the vast majority of them get off the ground the team needs clarity regarding its quarterback, Daniel Jones, and top running back, Saquon Barkley. Until the Giants know the financial investment they must make to keep these two major cogs in the offensive machinery, all other expenditures are difficult to project. The bottom line is this: Jones will be back, one way or another. Barkley’s status is very much up in the air and depends on how willing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Colin Cowherd blames ‘golf bug’ as potential cause for Tony Romo slippage

Colin Cowherd has a theory on an underlying cause of Tony Romo’s broadcasting slippage. This week, The Post’s Andrew Marchand exclusively reported that CBS brass flew to Texas to meet with Romo and address concerns about his performance on NFL broadcasts with Jim Nantz. Cowherd reacted to this news on his podcast, citing a general belief that avid golfers become so obsessed with the sport that it affects their focus at work. “I’ve used this for years when I would interview people and I was going to hire them,” Cowherd said. “If I had lunch or coffee with them, I always asked...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy