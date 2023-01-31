ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kansas City Chiefs bar is loud and proud in the heart of South Philly

PHILADELPHIA — As Harrison Butker kicked through a 45-yard-field goal that punched the ticket for the Kansas City Chiefs to return to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, fans went wild inside Big Charlie's Saloon. That wild excitement for some, was juxtaposed with the knowledge of the team awaiting the the Chiefs in the big game: the Philadelphia Eagles.
Union Station hard at work on Chiefs Fan Fest displays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Fan Fest at Union Station is starting to heat up as folks get ready in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Rosa Martinez is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. She keeps coming back to Union Station. “They’ve all changed, so I’ve...
