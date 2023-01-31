Read full article on original website
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
Here's a sneak peek of the Kansas City Chiefs' jerseys they'll wear against the Philadelphia Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in a Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their traditional white jerseys. The Chiefs tweeted out a preview of their Super Bowl gear Tuesday evening. In a video, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a white jersey on with a...
At one Kansas university, the Super Bowl matchup between the Kelce brothers hits close to home
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a no-brainer for the NFL Hall of Fame. However, one college in Kansas already has a Kelce hall. Pittsburg State University hosts the Kelce College of Business, which used to be an area high school. Kelce Hall is...
Hear that? Local woman makes it possible to wear Travis Kelce's AFC Championship post-game quote on your ears
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's famous quote about the Mayor of Cincinnati is continuing to become a fashion statement around Kansas City. Melissa Stone makes earrings, specifically Chiefs ones, and everybody loves them. This week, Stone debuted a new design inspired by Kelce....
How a Lake Winnebago couple that scored tickets to the Super Bowl is planning a trip of a lifetime
Chiefs fans with Super Bowl tickets are gearing up to head to Arizona, but one Lake Winnebago couple is planning a trip of a lifetime. Phyllis and Tom Reynolds scored Super Bowl tickets in Arizona and amazingly, they found the last open spot for their RV to park in Arizona.
New Super Bowl inspired espresso is sure to get Chiefs Kingdom going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Businesses are getting in the spirit of the Super Bowl. New Kansas City Chiefs espresso is sure to get the kingdom going. Parisi Coffee quality and innovation manager Aaron Duckworth admits his job might be one of the best ones out there. "I literally feed...
City council to consider setting aside $750,000 for potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for a Super Bowl parade are already in the works in Kansas City. On Wednesday, city council members are considering setting aside $750,000 for a Kansas City Chiefs postseason celebration. When the Chiefs won in 2020, the city released its parade plans immediately after...
Kansas City Chiefs bar is loud and proud in the heart of South Philly
PHILADELPHIA — As Harrison Butker kicked through a 45-yard-field goal that punched the ticket for the Kansas City Chiefs to return to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, fans went wild inside Big Charlie's Saloon. That wild excitement for some, was juxtaposed with the knowledge of the team awaiting the the Chiefs in the big game: the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City Power & Light District to host 'Red Kingdom Block Party' on Super Bowl Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl Sunday will start early at the Kansas City Power & Light District. The entertainment district will host the Red Kingdom Block Party beginning at 10 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. It'll be opened for those 18 years or older. Live bands, DJS, contests,...
'Love it!': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Travis Kelce's post-game comments about Cincinnati's mayor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional wrestling legend and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gave his approval to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's comments following Sunday's AFC Championship victory over Cincinnati. Kelce called Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni" following the Chiefs win against the Bengals. "Know your...
Union Station hard at work on Chiefs Fan Fest displays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Fan Fest at Union Station is starting to heat up as folks get ready in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Rosa Martinez is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. She keeps coming back to Union Station. “They’ve all changed, so I’ve...
City of Blue Springs honors Kansas City Chiefs with billboard on Interstate 70
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans commuting on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs will notice a new billboard dedicated to the AFC Champions. The City of Blue Springs is showing its support for the Chiefs with a new billboard. The billboard, which says "Go Chiefs!," can be...
