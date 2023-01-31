ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, OR

Three Oregon state legislators weigh in on new legislative session

By Ray Pitz
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElVkI_0kWl2ESX00

Three local Democratic legislators — two of them freshmen — met with constituents Saturday, Jan. 28, in King City for their first-ever joint town hall meeting, going over a roundup of their legislative endeavors thus far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cannon Beach Gazette

House Republican Caucus responds to Governor Kotek’s proposed budget

The House Republican Caucus recently released the following statement in response to Governor Kotek’s two-year budget proposal, a $32.1 billion request, which represents a 8.76% increase over the 2021-2023 legislatively approved budget. “Oregonians are experiencing an inflation rate over eight percent and economists are predicting a mild recession over the next year. The Governor’s budget reflects the financial vulnerability individuals are feeling on a daily basis. House Republicans believe the state budget should look more after Oregon families than our state bureaucracy. ...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
kezi.com

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water

One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse

School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week.  Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet […] The post Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Gov. Kotek announces budget priorities for 2023-25: Homelessness, addiction care and more

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek gave the public a first look at what she want’s the state’s budget to prioritize over the next two years. The governor is calling her budget proposal “Mission Focused” and it totals about $32.1 billion. This number is made up of the state’s general fund and lottery funds. This is a budget increase of 3 billion dollars from the last time Oregon’s wallet was debated in the state capital. Kotek said there will be no new tax increase and instead her budget will use more than $700 million that would go into the rainy day fund. But she made it clear at a press conference on Tuesday, the $2 billion already in Oregon’s rainy day fund will not be touched. Her budget focuses on three main categories, the housing and homeless crisis, mental health and addiction care, and education and childcare. Kotek said these are issues in the state both sides of the aisle can agree need to be urgently addressed.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should allow impeachment

The Oregon Constitution is the only one lacking an impeachment provision for elected state officials. House Joint Resolution 16 is in the House Rules Committee, and its sister is Senate Joint Resolution 13, in the Senate Rules Committee. They are designed to correct this error. They provide impeachment over elected executive branch officials. This move has bipartisan support. These bills are sorely needed. Please call your legislators and request that hearings be granted. The head of the Senate Rules Committee is Kate Lieber and the head of the House Rules Committee is Julie Fahey. Their contact information can be found on the oregonlegislature.gov website.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police

One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians.   Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that Oregon State Police had cause to […] The post Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget

The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Education and human services, including funding behavioral health and homelessness, make up a combined 75% of the […] The post Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction

Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether.  Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
867
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy