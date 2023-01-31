ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man accused of carrying out a string of attacks in Downtown San Diego

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZpUJ_0kWl2Ch500

The violent crime spree started at this parking garage around 1:50 p.m. and ended about 30 minutes later at a nearby grocery store just across the street. In total, there were three victims that ended up in the hospital. Luckily, none of them have life-threatening injuries.

A man San Diego Police believe to be homeless is accused of unleashing three violent attacks within walking distance of each other.

"Well, it's very concerning," John Boles said.

The violence isn't shocking to the San Diego native who has lived in the area off and on for years.

"I see odd, deviant behavior around here a lot. I walk to work within a mile or so around here from where we are every day," he said.

San Diego Police arrested Robert Dudley on eight charges. The first attack happened inside the Horton Plaza parking garage.

Police say he asked someone inside for money, and when that didn't happen, Dudley hit that person over the head and took off with their keys to carry out another attack at a nearby massage parlor.

"He actually went into that business three times," Lt. Bryan Avera of the San Diego Police's Central Division said. "The third time he approached a female masseuse at that time. He exposed himself and his private parts and physically assaulted the female masseuse,

Avera said the third attack happened inside the Ralphs, where the Dudley allegedly hit someone over the head with a wine bottle.

"Right now, we're staffing downtown and specifically the Gaslamp Quarter and downtown with all the officers we have. We have our regular patrol officers as well as our specialized teams," he said. "We also have our officers staffing up and working overtime."

Dudley is behind bars and will be in court later this week.

