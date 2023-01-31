Stoneman Douglas Playoff Soccer; Boys Fall to Monarch, Girls Play Tuesday

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Soccer Team's season came to an end on Monday, while the Girls Team will play on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, the top seeded Boys Team fell 2-0 to second seeded Monarch High School in the District Final. The boys finish the season with an 11-3-3 record.

The MSD Girls are also the top seed in their district, and they will face fifth seeded Coral Glades High School in the first round of the playoffs. The heavily favored MSD Girls are 12-1-1 on the season with a stunning goal differential of +51 for the year, having scored 59 goals in 14 games and giving up just 8. The game is at Coral Glades and begins at 6 p.m.

