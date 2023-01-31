ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Renovations and upgrades coming to Alabaster parks

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - With major renovations and upgrades planned around the city, the parks in Alabaster are about to get better. Patriot’s Park, a brand-new park that is about 75 percent finished, will include an all-inclusive playground, a walking trail and some pickle ball and basketball courts. Some of those same features, like the pickle ball courts, will also be coming to Veterans Park along with renovations to their batting cages.
Birmingham neighborhood revitalization prioritized in $81 million surplus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has $81 million in extra tax dollars to put to use from a recent budget surplus. City leaders approved a plan Tuesday on how to spend the money. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city will use the surplus to invest in the community. He says a majority if the money will be spent on neighborhood revitalization.
Birmingham city council gives $5 million to amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite act or artist may soon have another reason to visit Birmingham. The City Council unanimously approved $5 million in funding for an Amphitheater at the old Carraway hospital site. City leaders now stressing this will be a huge boost to Birmingham’s bottom line. They...
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
Gardendale residents fight proposed townhomes

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Some Gardendale residents are fighting a request by developers to build townhomes down the street from the city's new sports complex. They want to build three separate buildings with six townhomes in each fronting Moncrief Road. Added traffic on this road is one of the main concerns nearby residents have.
Authorities searching for Birmingham man missing since November

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say was last heard from in November. Jerry Wayne Barclays, Jr. told family late last year that he may be going to Georgia. They say it is unusual for him to not have regular contact with his family.
Two people shot inside Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
The end to ‘Amazon Smile’ means impacts for local non-profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon’s charity program, Amazon Smile will come to an end on Feb 20. The e-retailer launched the program in 2013. When shoppers bought their items through a certain link, Amazon donated 0.5% to a charity of the user’s choice. The Learning Tree was one...
Attorney J. Mason Davis Forged a United Way For Students and Lawyers

Few in Birmingham have combined the law and education the way attorney J. Mason Davis has. In 2019, the United Way of Central Alabama announced the launch of the J. Mason Davis Leadership Society to bring together African Americans who strive to positively impact the community through a shared affinity for philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.
