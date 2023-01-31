Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
wbrc.com
Renovations and upgrades coming to Alabaster parks
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - With major renovations and upgrades planned around the city, the parks in Alabaster are about to get better. Patriot’s Park, a brand-new park that is about 75 percent finished, will include an all-inclusive playground, a walking trail and some pickle ball and basketball courts. Some of those same features, like the pickle ball courts, will also be coming to Veterans Park along with renovations to their batting cages.
Bham Now
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
wbrc.com
Nearly $2.5 million carved out of Birmingham budget for fire department staffing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the city will use part of a $81 million surplus in the city’s budget to boost up Birmingham Fire Department’s staffing. It’s set to be 37 new positions for nearly $2.5 million. Birmingham fire members tell WBRC that these...
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood revitalization prioritized in $81 million surplus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has $81 million in extra tax dollars to put to use from a recent budget surplus. City leaders approved a plan Tuesday on how to spend the money. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city will use the surplus to invest in the community. He says a majority if the money will be spent on neighborhood revitalization.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city council gives $5 million to amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite act or artist may soon have another reason to visit Birmingham. The City Council unanimously approved $5 million in funding for an Amphitheater at the old Carraway hospital site. City leaders now stressing this will be a huge boost to Birmingham’s bottom line. They...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Bargain Town closes Bessemer store, the final location in once booming chain
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothingBiggest values abound,At...
wbrc.com
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
wbrc.com
Bessemer City Schools keeping students fed despite cafeteria worker shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools is trying to hire more workers to help feed their students. Like many school systems, they’re experiencing a shortage of nutritional workers. “It’s a labor shortage everywhere and what we’re finding our biggest shortage here in Bessemer City Schools is in our...
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
wvtm13.com
Gardendale residents fight proposed townhomes
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Some Gardendale residents are fighting a request by developers to build townhomes down the street from the city's new sports complex. They want to build three separate buildings with six townhomes in each fronting Moncrief Road. Added traffic on this road is one of the main concerns nearby residents have.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
wbrc.com
Authorities searching for Birmingham man missing since November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say was last heard from in November. Jerry Wayne Barclays, Jr. told family late last year that he may be going to Georgia. They say it is unusual for him to not have regular contact with his family.
wbrc.com
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
wbrc.com
The end to ‘Amazon Smile’ means impacts for local non-profit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon’s charity program, Amazon Smile will come to an end on Feb 20. The e-retailer launched the program in 2013. When shoppers bought their items through a certain link, Amazon donated 0.5% to a charity of the user’s choice. The Learning Tree was one...
birminghamtimes.com
Attorney J. Mason Davis Forged a United Way For Students and Lawyers
Few in Birmingham have combined the law and education the way attorney J. Mason Davis has. In 2019, the United Way of Central Alabama announced the launch of the J. Mason Davis Leadership Society to bring together African Americans who strive to positively impact the community through a shared affinity for philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.
Comments / 0