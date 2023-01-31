Safety issues concern City of Dayton road crews with current and future road hazards

Road crews spent Monday patching potholes and preparing for potentially hazardous roadways due to falling temperatures. overnight.

City of Dayton road crews are responsible for 1,700 miles of streets to maintain. As road temperatures fall, bridges and overpasses become a priority for crews to treat as they freeze first.

>> Body cam video released of deadly, fiery crash in Huber Heights

“We’re really focused on bridge deck, hit the bridge deck real hard to make sure we don’t have any pictures on our bridge deck and then we’re going to try and monitor to the streets and apply salt when necessary,” said Fred Stovall, Director of Public Works, City of Dayton.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says road crew trucks will be out during rush hour and throughout the night, putting down salt as needed, so drivers get home safely.

Crews were concerned not only about icy roads but potholes too.

>> Police arrest suspect in shooting near food truck in Oregon District

News Center 7 spoke with city officials about how potholes across the city are being filled in not-ideal weather.

“With the temperature swings we’re expecting this week - any asphalt crews use will expand...and then shrink - and then eventually pop out. It’s important to fill them now... Because if you don’t - they can get even bigger,” said Stovall.

Hitting a pothole with your car can cause damage to your car. William Terrell Junior said hitting a pothole is a pain.

“Cost too much. Had to get a new tire. They are very expensive,” said Terrell.

>> Wintry mix possible for some, slick spots possible tonight; Bitter cold this week

“It’s definitely a safety issue. People trying to avoid and we want to avoid potential damage to tires and wheels. That’s why were aggressively patching them as much as possible,” said Stovall

If drivers hit a pothole and damage occurs to your vehicle, file a claim with the city or state where it happened. Claim forms are available on the City of Dayton website , and If the damage occurs on the highway, a U.S. or State Route claim forms are available on ODOT’s website .



