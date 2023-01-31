ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
OK! Magazine

Prosecutors Claim Alec Baldwin Was 'Talking On His Cellphone' During 'Rust' Set Firearms Training

Prosecutors claim Alec Baldwin acted negligently in mandatory firearms training sessions on the production of Rust, from being "distracted" to flat out skipping sessions. Both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, January 31, following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragic death after the It's Complicated actor accidentally discharged a live round on set. A statement of probable cause against the 64-year-old claimed "Baldwin was provided only minimal training" with the weapons, noting that he did not attend the mandatory training before filming began. Gutierrez-Reed reportedly told authorities she'd pushed for the Boss Baby voice actor...
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Law & Crime

Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff

A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating “Appalling”

Tyre was beaten to death by police. Five officers were charged with murder, protests have erupted, and President Biden issued a statement. What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop resulted in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols was reportedly pulled over in Memphis for suspicion of reckless driving. Officers claim the 29-year-old fled, and following a chase, police “confronted” the man.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

New Mexico Prosecutor to Announce Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin

"New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Tuesday is set to file involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their role in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021. The shooting took place roughly 15 months ago when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director. Baldwin has called the shooting a "tragic accident" and denied the charges. He is currently pursuing a lawsuit against those who supplied the loaded .45-caliber revolver.Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face two sets of charges. One, involuntary manslaughter, is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine in New Mexico. The second charge alleges "recklessness" with a gun and could result in a mandatory five years in prison. Along with the charges, the New Mexico prosecutor is set to release documents and a statement outlining her office's evidence and the details of a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls, who was responsible for safety on the set. "The evidence and facts speak for themselves," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies' office, said in a statement provided to Reuters. "
NEW MEXICO STATE
CBS News

Louisiana man sentenced to 45 years for trying to kill and dismember gay men

Chance Seneca, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 45 years after attempting to murder gay men he met on the dating app Grindr. The court said Seneca planned his hate crimes for many months and intentionally targeted gay men. In June 2020, Seneca used Grindr to propose a meeting with a man he solicited on the app with the plan to murder and dismember him, according to a Justice Department news release. Seneca became obsessed with his murder-fantasy perhaps inspired by the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the release said; he planned to "eat and preserve his victims' bodies," just as...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Looper

Looper

16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy