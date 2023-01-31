"New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Tuesday is set to file involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their role in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021. The shooting took place roughly 15 months ago when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director. Baldwin has called the shooting a "tragic accident" and denied the charges. He is currently pursuing a lawsuit against those who supplied the loaded .45-caliber revolver.Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face two sets of charges. One, involuntary manslaughter, is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine in New Mexico. The second charge alleges "recklessness" with a gun and could result in a mandatory five years in prison. Along with the charges, the New Mexico prosecutor is set to release documents and a statement outlining her office's evidence and the details of a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls, who was responsible for safety on the set. "The evidence and facts speak for themselves," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies' office, said in a statement provided to Reuters. "

