Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Detroit Sports Nation

1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023

Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Detroit Sports Nation

Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers

Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
The Spun

Duce Staley Reportedly Leaving Lions For New NFL Job

It looks like the Detroit Lions are going to be losing one of their top assistants from this past year as assistant head coach and RBs coach Duce Staley pursues greener pastures. According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, Staley is leaving the Lions to join the coaching staff of the Carolina ...
The Comeback

Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions

When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Candidates Lions should consider to replace Duce Staley

On Wednesday, we learned that assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley had made the decision to part ways with the Detroit Lions so he could accept a job with the Carolina Panthers. Though it has not yet been reported exactly what position he will have with the Panthers, it has been reported that he is leaving Detroit so that he can be closer to his mother, who is dealing with health issues. The question is, who will the Lions hire/promote to replace Staley?
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting Jamaal Williams’ next contract with Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, D'Andre Swift was the clear No. 1 running back for the Detroit Lions, while Jamaal Williams was the clear No. 2. As we know, things did not play out that way as the season went on. In fact, Williams ended up rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, while breaking Barry Sanders‘ franchise single-season rushing TD record along the way. Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release 2023 Pro Bowl Games schedule

If you are looking forward to seeing Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Frank Ragnow represent the Detroit Lions in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, you are going to have plenty of chances. Just moments ago, the Lions tweeted out the Pro Bowl Games schedule, and you will have a chance to watch Detroit's Pro Bowl players on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, remains on life support

A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, "went into cardiac arrest" while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons stuck in Dallas, Wednesday’s game postponed

On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons gave it their all, but they came up short against the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic poured in 53 points during the Mavs 111-105 win. Following the game, the Pistons were supposed to fly back to Detroit, where they would begin their preparations for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards. Well, the Pistons may have started their preparations for the Wizards, but, unfortunately, that game will not take place as originally scheduled. According to a report from Omari Sankofa, a league source has indicated to him that tonight's Pistons-Wizards game that was set to take place has been postponed because the Pistons are still stuck in Dallas due to poor weather conditions.
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson’s Unjust Treatment By The Detroit Lions

Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that's not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Panthers fire Jeff Fisher, name new head coach

The Michigan Panthers will have a new head coach when the 2023 USFL season begins, as they have decided to part ways with Jeff Fisher. Despite having the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, Fisher led the Panthers to the second-worst record in the entire league. Now, according to the Panthers, Fisher is being replaced by former San Francisco 49ers coach, Mike Nolan.
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady takes to Twitter to announce he is retiring

It's over. We think. Just moments ago, Tom Brady took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to retire from the NFL. In the video, he thanked all of his former teammates and coaches, along with all of his fans that supported him throughout the years. Ironically, or not, today just so happens to be February 1, 2023. Brady announced his first retirement on February 1, 2022. This time, Brady said he is retiring, “for good.”
Detroit Sports Nation

Chiefs and Eagles decide on Super Bowl LVII jerseys

We are just over a week away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl by kicking a late field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles earned their Super Bowl berth by destroying the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. According to Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl LVII jerseys have been decided upon and the Chiefs will wear their white jerseys, while the Eagles will wear their green jerseys.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

