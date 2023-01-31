On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons gave it their all, but they came up short against the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic poured in 53 points during the Mavs 111-105 win. Following the game, the Pistons were supposed to fly back to Detroit, where they would begin their preparations for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards. Well, the Pistons may have started their preparations for the Wizards, but, unfortunately, that game will not take place as originally scheduled. According to a report from Omari Sankofa, a league source has indicated to him that tonight's Pistons-Wizards game that was set to take place has been postponed because the Pistons are still stuck in Dallas due to poor weather conditions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO