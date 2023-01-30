Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
chatsports.com
Men's Hoops Heads To #12 Gonzaga On Thursday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Santa Clara men's basketball has two road games on the docket for this week, beginning Thursday night with a late night showdown against No. 12/14 Gonzaga inside the Kennel in Spokane, Wash. The game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network. THE MATCHUP. Santa Clara...
inlander.com
Gonzaga set to square off with St. Mary's for WCC supremacy
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are set to rekindle their rivalry for the first time this season on Saturday, and the Zags find themselves in an unusual position. Saint Mary’s is the better team. As far as rivalries go, this one doesn’t look the part if you only look...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women must rally again in wake of Eliza Hollingsworth's concussion
The Gonzaga women will need to dig just a little deeper after starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth suffered a concussion last week. The Zags are still perfect in the West Coast Conference at 11-0, but the margin for error just got smaller as they prepare for a tough road trip to the Bay Area.
gozags.com
No. 17/18 WBB Travels to Santa Clara this Thursday
No. 17/18 Gonzaga (21-2, 11-0 WCC) at Santa Clara (13-10, 4-6 WCC) THURSDAY, FEB. 2 | 6 P.M. | SANTA CLARA, CALIF. | LEAVEY CENTER (4,200) RADIO: 94.1 FM or 790 AM | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. THE TIPOFF. - The Gonzaga women's basketball team goes on the road...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
inlander.com
Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane
Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
theeasterner.org
Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing
Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
KXLY
Warming slowly with afternoon flurries
Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
ifiberone.com
Last Boeing 747 leaves message in skies above Moses Lake, Ephrata, Connell, Ritzville and Othello during its delivery flight
EVERETT - You could call it another 'crowning achievement' for the so-called 'Queen of the Skies.'. This week, during its delivery flight to Cincinnati, the last Boeing 747 left a message in the skies over Moses Lake via a virtual flight path on Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. The...
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
KXLY
Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County Auditor Dalton says current term is her last; will retire in 2026
Nearly a quarter-century after being elected Spokane County Auditor, and less than three months after winning a seventh term by a razor-thin margin, Vicky Dalton says she will retire when her current term ends in late 2026. In a recent conversation with Spokane Public Radio, Dalton said she began thinking...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
KXLY
A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris
We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
