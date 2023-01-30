SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."

