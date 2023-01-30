ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Men's Hoops Heads To #12 Gonzaga On Thursday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Santa Clara men's basketball has two road games on the docket for this week, beginning Thursday night with a late night showdown against No. 12/14 Gonzaga inside the Kennel in Spokane, Wash. The game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network. THE MATCHUP. Santa Clara...
SANTA CLARA, CA
inlander.com

Gonzaga set to square off with St. Mary's for WCC supremacy

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are set to rekindle their rivalry for the first time this season on Saturday, and the Zags find themselves in an unusual position. Saint Mary’s is the better team. As far as rivalries go, this one doesn’t look the part if you only look...
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

No. 17/18 WBB Travels to Santa Clara this Thursday

No. 17/18 Gonzaga (21-2, 11-0 WCC) at Santa Clara (13-10, 4-6 WCC) THURSDAY, FEB. 2 | 6 P.M. | SANTA CLARA, CALIF. | LEAVEY CENTER (4,200) RADIO: 94.1 FM or 790 AM | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. THE TIPOFF. - The Gonzaga women's basketball team goes on the road...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane

Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing

Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warming slowly with afternoon flurries

Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris

We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
HAYDEN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy