CASE: Brelen Page (Case #20FE000438) PROSECUTOR: Deputy District Attorney Samuel Alexander, Gangs & Hate Crimes Unit. Brelen Page was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Tymon “Malik” Rodgers. The jury also found true the allegation that Page intentionally and personally discharged a firearm causing death, and the special circumstance that Page discharged the firearm from a motor vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO