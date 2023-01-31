Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year
BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County
The spaceport itself would be a concrete slab, with aerospace companies bringing their own launching equipment. The post City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
City of Yuma invites community for public meeting on upgrades to intersection
The City of Yuma will host an open house about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street. The post City of Yuma invites community for public meeting on upgrades to intersection appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley residents will receive the Superior-Effort Act Award
The California Highway Patrol will host the Superior-Effort Act Award Presentation, honoring two Brawley residents for their heroic acts. The post Brawley residents will receive the Superior-Effort Act Award appeared first on KYMA.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
Vo Medical Center moves to new location
Vo Medical Center moved to a new clinic facility and invited the community to a free luncheon for the grand opening. The post Vo Medical Center moves to new location appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Hospitals, Heffernan Discuss Potential Merger
EL CENTRO – Talks are scheduled to continue between three local public healthcare providers to determine whether a consensus can be reached to move forward with a proposal to merge all three entities. Representatives of El Centro Regional Medical Center and the Pioneers Memorial and Heffernan Memorial healthcare districts...
Yuma PD to retire three service canines
Transfer of ownership for three well-served Yuma Police Department canines will be authorized at the meeting. The post Yuma PD to retire three service canines appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Pioneers’ Museum taps Brinkerhoff as first archivist
IMPERIAL — The board of directors of Pioneers’ Museum announced its hiring of Tyler Brinkerhoff to serve as the museum’s first archivist. “With Tyler, you immediately see his passion is history and those objects that tell the story of our past,” said Karen Ayala, president of the Imperial Valley Historical Society. “We recognize that in order to digitize and share our collections, which trace the development of the Imperial County from barren desert to a thriving community, we were going to need someone with both his passion and expertise in archival and digitization processes.”
Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates
While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates. The post Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates appeared first on KYMA.
Fly AZ Airport Passport Program comes to Yuma County
The Yuma International Airport has announced its partnership with Arizona Pilots Association to launch the Airport Passport Program. The post Fly AZ Airport Passport Program comes to Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said mental health was the most pressing health issue according to the YRMC 2022 Community Health Needs assessment. The post YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets
13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora went undercover with the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force to get a better understanding of what it takes to conduct a narcotic investigation The post SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
ECRMC leadership provides update on state of hospital
EL CENTRO — The El Centro Regional Medical Center Board (ECRMC) Board Members and the City of El Centro Hospital Leadership, held a press conference to give newly updated details about hospital services, clarify details, and address inquiries about the hospital. The conference was held at ECRMC, on January 26.
Man killed after striking tree in rural East County identified
A man who was was killed last week after crashing into a tree in Pine Valley has been identified by authorities.
kawc.org
Yuma gun dealer among 5 in Arizona who say they aren't responsible for violence in Mexico
PHOENIX -- Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers, including one in Yuma, are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country. In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges...
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Suspected active shooter caught after shots reported near a Yuma high school
A Yuma, Ariz. high school went into lockdown Monday morning when reports of an active shooter in the vicinity near Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post Yuma Union High School in lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0