Imperial County, CA

Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year

BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
Hospitals, Heffernan Discuss Potential Merger

EL CENTRO – Talks are scheduled to continue between three local public healthcare providers to determine whether a consensus can be reached to move forward with a proposal to merge all three entities. Representatives of El Centro Regional Medical Center and the Pioneers Memorial and Heffernan Memorial healthcare districts...
Pioneers’ Museum taps Brinkerhoff as first archivist

IMPERIAL — The board of directors of Pioneers’ Museum announced its hiring of Tyler Brinkerhoff to serve as the museum’s first archivist. “With Tyler, you immediately see his passion is history and those objects that tell the story of our past,” said Karen Ayala, president of the Imperial Valley Historical Society. “We recognize that in order to digitize and share our collections, which trace the development of the Imperial County from barren desert to a thriving community, we were going to need someone with both his passion and expertise in archival and digitization processes.”
Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates

While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates. The post Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said mental health was the most pressing health issue according to the YRMC 2022 Community Health Needs assessment. The post YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center appeared first on KYMA.
ECRMC leadership provides update on state of hospital

EL CENTRO — The El Centro Regional Medical Center Board (ECRMC) Board Members and the City of El Centro Hospital Leadership, held a press conference to give newly updated details about hospital services, clarify details, and address inquiries about the hospital. The conference was held at ECRMC, on January 26.
