IMPERIAL — The board of directors of Pioneers’ Museum announced its hiring of Tyler Brinkerhoff to serve as the museum’s first archivist. “With Tyler, you immediately see his passion is history and those objects that tell the story of our past,” said Karen Ayala, president of the Imperial Valley Historical Society. “We recognize that in order to digitize and share our collections, which trace the development of the Imperial County from barren desert to a thriving community, we were going to need someone with both his passion and expertise in archival and digitization processes.”

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO