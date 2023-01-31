ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024

The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
KTVU FOX 2

Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season. That's the essence of what head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's future with the team. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. He said the 49ers have...
NBC Sports

Several Eagles on first injury report as Super Bowl prep begins

OT Lane Johnson (groin, resting player) CB Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) C Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) DE Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) Don’t worry about this too much. The Eagles’ including a rest designation for all those players is significant and, barring additional injury, they still expect to have all 22 starters available for Super Bowl LVII vs. the Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
