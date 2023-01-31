Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny
The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
North Carolina charter boat captain fires shots at deputies before fleeing into woods: reports
A Wanchese, North Carolina fishing captain led Currituck County Sheriff's Office deputies on a nearly 20-mile pursuit before crashing and firing a rifle toward the officers.
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
18-year-old found guilty on lesser charges in 2021 homicide trial in Hampton
Zakwan Tyler, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was originally arrested on murder and gun charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Raegan Chisley.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
roanokebeacon.com
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder
An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Old Williamsburg Rd. in York County
According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to the crash around 11:42 a.m. on Old Williamsburg Rd. close to a quarter-mile east of Church Rd.
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
Charges dismissed against man accused in Portsmouth quadruple murder
A Portsmouth judge on Wednesday dismissed charges against a man accused of murdering four people in June 2022.
2 arrested in connection to bizarre VB car crash and homicide investigation
Two people have been arrested in connection to a bizarre Virginia Beach car crash and homicide investigation.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Richneck parent sounded alarm prior to shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine a light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues.
3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police
Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
Man found not guilty on all charges in killing of ODU student
Javon Doyle was previously facing 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, who was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
Bill would allow Virginia police to seize ATVs, dirt bikes if ridden illegally
The bill would allow local Virginia governments to pass an ordinance allowing law enforcement to seize and dispose of the ATV's and dirt bikes.
Man shot Sunday night while driving car on Pembroke Avenue
According to the Hampton Police Division, a man was shot Sunday night while driving on Pembroke Avenue.
Newport News principal breaks silence after 6-year-old student shot his teacher
The former principal of the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting occurred, her lawyer said Thursday.
