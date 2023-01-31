ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

