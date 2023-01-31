Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just callWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Drivers expect delays on Warrenton Rd. in Stafford next week + other traffic alertsWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr....
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
staffordsheriff.com
South Stafford Drug Discovery
Somedays can feel a bit like Groundhog Day, where everything is on repeat. Two deputies experience their own Groundhog Day after locating a wanted King George man. On February 1st, at approximately 11:59 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan and his Field Training Officer, Deputy B.W. Gildea, were traveling on Warrenton Road. While doing so, Deputy Gildea observed a vehicle he knew belonged to a wanted individual. Deputy Sullivan initiated a traffic stop at 7-Eleven located at 25 Solomon Drive. The driver was identified as the wanted individual, who had an active warrant out of Stafford for possession of a controlled substance.
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
WJLA
EMS responds after Charles Co. middle schooler ingests edibles in school bathroom: police
A middle school student fell ill Wednesday after ingesting edibles in the school bathroom, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. The 14-year-old took the edibles while a second student used a vaping device in the boy's bathroom at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, officers said, adding that the edibles may have contained THC.
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash
A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
fox5dc.com
Carjacking safety tips: Police share ways to protect yourself amid rise in carjackings
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Amid the recent rise in carjackings across the area, one police department in Northern Virginia is sharing tips on how to keep yourself safe if ever confronted with a dangerous situation. According to the Arlington County Police Department, in just the first month of the year,...
'Significant Quantity' Of Crack Cocaine Seized During Drug Bust In Lexington Park: Sheriff
Officials say that a man with a checkered criminal past has found himself on the wrong side of the law again in St. Mary’s County. The investigation into drug sales throughout the region led the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Dimitri Paul Brooks, 27, of Lexington Park, who is facing a host of charges after being busted on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southeast
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab thieves steal $100K worth of jewelry in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Detectives from the Falls Church Police Department are searching for three suspects who they say stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the Eden Center shopping mall. Police said the three suspects entered Princess Diamonds around noon on Friday. One of the bandits pointed...
Comments / 1