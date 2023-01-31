Somedays can feel a bit like Groundhog Day, where everything is on repeat. Two deputies experience their own Groundhog Day after locating a wanted King George man. On February 1st, at approximately 11:59 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan and his Field Training Officer, Deputy B.W. Gildea, were traveling on Warrenton Road. While doing so, Deputy Gildea observed a vehicle he knew belonged to a wanted individual. Deputy Sullivan initiated a traffic stop at 7-Eleven located at 25 Solomon Drive. The driver was identified as the wanted individual, who had an active warrant out of Stafford for possession of a controlled substance.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO