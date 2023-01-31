ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Duke vs. UNC preview: Wings

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches and backcourts. Up next are the wings:. With freshman Dariq Whitehead ruled questionable...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'We don't know each other': Duke men's basketball's rivalry with North Carolina through students' eyes

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

No. 16 Duke women's basketball pulls away in fourth quarter to down Pittsburgh, stay undefeated at home

After stumbling on the road at Florida State, Duke found its footing at home to take down Pittsburgh. No. 16 Duke beat the visiting Panthers 53-44 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday night, extending its home winning streak to 11 games. Though Pittsburgh headed into the matchup winless in the ACC, it did not play like a struggling team. The Panthers ultimately fell to the Blue Devils, but they continuously crept up to Duke’s lead, and while the Blue Devils ultimately had the last laugh, Pittsburgh found gaps in the home team’s elite defense.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

The Chronicle's Duke men's basketball 2022-23 rivalry edition

Players, eras and dynasties come and go in sports. Rivalries—at least this one—tend to stick around. Things will look a little different when Duke and North Carolina meet Saturday for the first time since the Tar Heels prevailed in last season's Final Four. When they do, head coaches Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis will go head-to-head at last, injecting new life into a rivalry that predates the duo's predecessors.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Elite defense pushes Duke women's basketball to win, but Pittsburgh zone unveils turnover troubles

Mistakes happen to everyone. They are a learning opportunity, and one can demonstrate their strengths by improving from them. However, for the 16th-ranked Blue Devils, mistakes have become critical on the offensive end and have begun to hold this team back. Head coach Kara Lawson has repeatedly singled out turnovers as an issue she wants to improve, and in Duke’s losses, these self-inflicted wounds have stuck out as a common denominator.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Film room: Duke men's basketball needs to limit star North Carolina trio

Duke men’s basketball takes on North Carolina at home Saturday. Ahead of this pivotal matchup, the Blue Zone is here to provide film insights:. At 16-6, the Blue Devils are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The young team, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, has the chance to grab a statement win against North Carolina. Saturday marks another chapter in the historic Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks to earn vengeance over North Carolina for the two biggest losses of its prior season.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Pre-K: Inside the early days and origins of the Tobacco Road Rivalry

For 42 years, “Coach K” and “the rivalry” were intrinsically linked. Mike Krzyzewski dominated the Duke-North Carolina narrative, driving the competition and fueling the fire. Without his familiar face as the frontman, many have questioned the future of the rivalry. The 1,560 Duke students camped out in Krzyzewskiville, and the hundreds more who fell short in their hunt for that coveted real estate, disagree.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'Building the chemistry': Duke men's basketball displays trust to overcome Appleby, Wake Forest

The final score was close—but despite the similarity in points, the two teams on Coach K Court could not have looked any more different Tuesday night. Duke made it out alive against Wake Forest 75-73, earning its revenge after a loss back in December on the road in Winston-Salem. The win was another example of Duke’s players making each other better, and the home team traded its moments to shine with Wake Forest, whose effort was more singular.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 8: 'Rivalry Remix'

Duke and North Carolina are ready to roll. Saturday marks the first meeting of the two rivals since last April's Final Four classic, and with that, Cameron Chronicles is back to preview the action. Co-hosts Max Rego and Alex Jackson are joined by Chronicle sports editor Jonathan Levitan and Daily Tar Heel sports editor Hunter Nelson to give their keys to the contest and make some predictions.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy