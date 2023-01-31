Read full article on original website
“I was in a position where I was raw. Still smoking weed, sipping syrup all season” - Stephen Jackson opens up about his rocky relationship with Greg Popovich in San Antonio
The ironic thing about Jackson’s tenure with the Spurs is that while this was the only team he won his one and only championship with, it was also by far what almost broke him.
“LeBron ain’t gonna run up and fight nobody for you. Keep that in mind” - Stephen Jackson warns Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with LeBron James
James said that he’s got Sharpe’s back just as much as the analyst has his but Jackson doesn't believe this is the case.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals How Wilt Chamberlain Felt When He Broke His All-Time Record: "I Don't Feel That Way Toward LeBron."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains the differences between his feelings about LeBron James breaking his scoring record and the time he broke Wilt Chamberlain's.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday
Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for ...
Anthony Edwards Shares Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Game
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is impressed with Steph Curry
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Pacers President Shares Text Of Larry Bird Roasting Dominique Wilkins
The Boston Celtics have been incredibly lucky in terms of having superstar talent don the jersey of the iconic NBA franchise. Evidently, the organization has had its fair share of incredibly talented superstars play for the team, but even among them Larry Bird is on a different level. Bird is...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His True Feelings On LeBron James Breaking His Scoring Record
With every passing day, we are one step closer to watching LeBron James sit on the throne of the greatest statistical scorer in NBA history. He is already the all-time leader in the regular season and playoff scoring combined, but now he is just 89 points away from claiming the regular season record all to himself.
