San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday

Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for ...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Pacers President Shares Text Of Larry Bird Roasting Dominique Wilkins

The Boston Celtics have been incredibly lucky in terms of having superstar talent don the jersey of the iconic NBA franchise. Evidently, the organization has had its fair share of incredibly talented superstars play for the team, but even among them Larry Bird is on a different level. Bird is...
BOSTON, MA

