Read full article on original website
Related
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
investing.com
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
investing.com
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
investing.com
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
investing.com
China's Xi vows to help consumers spend 'without worries'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping telegraphed plans to revive consumption and reaffirmed an ambition to accelerate the country’s race towards technology independence, two of the biggest challenges facing the world’s second-largest economy. China will establish a long-term mechanism to boost consumption so that consumers will have...
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
India to see challenges in meeting fiscal deficit target - Fitch analyst
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India could find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Fitch has a BBB- rating on India with a 'stable' outlook. The government's budget gap, which hit a high of 9.5% of GDP...
investing.com
Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Britain were also...
investing.com
Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday. The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for...
Comments / 0