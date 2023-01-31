Read full article on original website
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Gold crosses $1,950 as dollar sinks on Fed intent to continue rate hikes
Investing.com - Gold smashed past the $1,950 resistance the first time in almost a year as the dollar sank after the Federal Reserve said it was not done with rate hikes in order to get the U.S. economy to what it called a “restrictive stance” to fight inflation.
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
South African business activity shrinks solidly in January
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector in January contracted a its fastest pace since the end of 2021 as new orders fell due to rolling power cuts and weak economic conditions, a survey showed on Friday. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted to...
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.04%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.59%.
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
India to see challenges in meeting fiscal deficit target - Fitch analyst
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India could find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Fitch has a BBB- rating on India with a 'stable' outlook. The government's budget gap, which hit a high of 9.5% of GDP...
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress
© Reuters. Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress. Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January, the first time the Bitcoin miner sold in more than two years, but confirms the sale was not the result of being under financial distress.
Why This Cloud Slowdown Is Temporary and Presents an Opportunity
Cloud infrastructure stocks have been among the worst performers this year despite all the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI). In this report, we dive deeper into the drivers of the current underperformance and highlight the medium-term upside potential. Contents:. Enterprises are cutting spend and optimizing cloud usage. Not all cloud...
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead
Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India
Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
