investing.com
Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday. The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for...
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
investing.com
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
investing.com
More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
investing.com
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
Natural gas hits more than 2-year low, sinks 21% for week
Investing.com -- Natural gas futures tumbled 21% for the week as the heating fuel continued its descent into a seemingly bottomless abyss despite the arrival of freezing weather in the key Northeastern U.S. region, which until this week had experienced an unusually warm winter. The front-month March gas contract on...
investing.com
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
investing.com
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com
U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last...
investing.com
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.04%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.59%.
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
investing.com
Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2...
investing.com
Bitcoin on-chain data and BTC’s recent price rally point to a healthier ecosystem
Bitcoin (BTC) had a rough year all throughout 2022. But fresh on-chain and futures market data show positive signs that the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has started to recover.
investing.com
Price analysis 2/3: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally in 2023 has been boosted by expectations that the United States Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its rate hikes as inflation has started cooling down. Some even anticipate a rate cut by the end of the year. That assumption received a jolt on Feb.3 when the U.S. employment data for January beat expectations and unemployment hit its lowest level since May 1969.
investing.com
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
