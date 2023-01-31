Read full article on original website
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
Kent State women's basketball rides 3rd-quarter run to 57-55 win over Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Hannah Young had 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter as Kent State used a big run to down Akron 57-55 Wednesday night at James A. Rhodes Arena. In the battle of Mid-American Conference rivals, it was the Golden Flashes (14-6, 6-3 MAC) who prevailed for their third straight win. KSU ended the third on a 17-4 spurt and withstood a late Zips comeback attempt.
'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest
CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Warming centers in Cleveland, Canton, Akron will be open during Friday's cold snap
CLEVELAND — With predictions of sub-zero wind chills in Northeast Ohio on Friday, the cities of Cleveland and Akron have announced plans for warming centers. In Cleveland, four city recreation centers will be open for extended hours to serve as warming centers from 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bringing Summer Tour to Blossom in June
Trek supports the 2021 album 'Raise the Roof'
