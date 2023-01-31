ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

'An absolute legend': Fans, politicians, celebrities mourn death of iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams

CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball fans are in mourning, with the Guardians announcing Monday that iconic fan John Adams has died at the age of 71. For more than 40 years, Adams banged his large drum from the bleachers at both Cleveland Municipal Stadium and later Jacobs/Progressive Field, rarely missing games as he cheered on the then Indians through some of their darkest days but also brightest moments. He was one of the few constants through decades of change both in baseball and around Northeast Ohio, helping create countless memories for millions of people at the ballpark.
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTAP

Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level. After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WKYC

Kent State women's basketball rides 3rd-quarter run to 57-55 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Hannah Young had 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter as Kent State used a big run to down Akron 57-55 Wednesday night at James A. Rhodes Arena. In the battle of Mid-American Conference rivals, it was the Golden Flashes (14-6, 6-3 MAC) who prevailed for their third straight win. KSU ended the third on a 17-4 spurt and withstood a late Zips comeback attempt.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest

CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
