westernmassnews.com
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
westernmassnews.com
4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow. The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line. The highway was closed for a short period of time but has...
westernmassnews.com
Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
No one injured at fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
No injuries after the Springfield Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at 36 Belmont Avenue.
westernmassnews.com
Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday. . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield. . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
westernmassnews.com
Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road. They were called to the scene shortly after noon today. This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions. “We can...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
westernmassnews.com
Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest
GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
westernmassnews.com
Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures
westernmassnews.com
Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
westernmassnews.com
Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street Tuesday night. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Fire officials saidthe flames were put out quickly with minimal damage to the vehicles parked next to it. The cause of that fire is under investigation...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home
westernmassnews.com
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree
Two Springfield officers struck and killed by train remembered after 83 years
Two Springfield officers were struck and killed by a train 83 years ago.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke early Wednesday morning. Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. “They are looking at significant damages to both porches, first and second floor, and the first floor kitchen and then just smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
