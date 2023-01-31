ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

New details in Cari Allen murder investigation revealed in court

By Aaron Hegarty
 3 days ago
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Neal Klein took the stand and shared details of the agency's investigation into the disappearance-turned-murder of Omaha woman Cari Allen in Douglas County Court Monday morning.

It was at a pre-trial hearing for Aldrick Scott, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Cari Allen and two other charges. The judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to Douglas County District Court, where the rest of the case will be heard. He is being held with no bond.

Deputy Klein said Scott had called Allen, his ex-girlfriend, four times in about an hour while on her date with a new partner, causing her to turn her phone off. The date was at Firebirds and The Good Life Bar on the evening of Nov. 19.

He alleges Scott's car was found at Kansas City International Airport with a gun inside. They said a car matching Scott's was seen on camera circling The Good Life Bar while Allen was inside.

Deputy Klein said they believe that later Scott parked about two blocks from Allen's home and, in the home, confronted and shot and killed her.

He said they found patched bullet holes in the home. They believe Scott brought Allen's body to his car, then transferred the body to his car before returning to Topeka.

While Scott ended up in Belize, he also purchased a flight to Fiji with a connection in Los Angeles, Deputy Klein said. He and another investigator flew to Los Angeles hoping to intercept Scott there on the Tuesday after Allen's disappearance, but Scott did not board that plane, he said.

Instead, Scott flew from Kansas City, to Houston, and to Cancun, Mexico, on the Monday after Allen disappeared, he said, before traveling to Belize.

On the phone, Scott allegedly told a friend, a former platoonmate in the U.S. Army, that he killed Allen, Deputy Klein said. That individual called a friend in law enforcement in Texas about the statement, he said. While on the phone with law enforcement, Scott called back and law enforcement recorded the call.

They said he didn't confess on that call, but Deputy Klein said: "He was asking for her to provide a contact in Colombia where he could escape and he wanted to stay in front of an investigation that involved him."

Douglas County investigators had been using a variety of tools to track where Scott had been, Klein said. But when they received data from Scott's OnStar GPS system in his car, it led them to find Allen's body.

The body was in a shallow grave on an abandoned rural property. She had a bandage over a bullet wound that could be used to stop blood flow, he said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who questioned Deputy Klein for the prosecution, believes he has a strong case.

"The (Douglas County) Sheriff's Office did a good job and put it all together," he said. "We'll be ready to go to trial whenever that comes."

