Gadsden County, FL

Gadsden County set to name Russell Ellington as new head coach

By Alison Posey
 3 days ago
Gadsden County High School has a new head football coach, and they didn't have to look very far to find him. After one season as head coach at Munroe, a private school located in Gadsden County, Ellington confirmed to ABC 27 Monday that he is making the move to become the head coach of the Jaguars.

Gadsden County parted ways with Victor Winters after this season , where he went 2-8 in his lone season as head coach of the Jags.

"I’m very excited and blessed to become the next coach at Gadsden County High," Ellington told WTXL ABC 27 Monday night. "[I am] looking forward to helping the County get back on top!"

Ellington also released a statement on Twitter Monday night:

"Dear Munroe Community,

I would like to thank you for all the support that you have shown me and my family through my tenure at Robert F. Munroe.

Know that I will never forget my time here.

I take great pride in the program that we built at The Roe and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to influence the lives of these great young men and women."
- Russell Ellington

Ellington led Munroe to the Class 2A state semifinals, their first appearance in the state semifinals in program history. The Bobcats lost to First Baptist Academy, finishing 6-7 on the year. Gadsden County High School is set to announce the hire Tuesday.

