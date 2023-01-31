Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine Figure Skating Club gearing up for competition at MIT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Figure Skating Club is hard at work getting ready for their competition this weekend at MIT. The club is open for any student to join. And is made up of people from all different experience levels. “I’m realizing my biggest dream...
wabi.tv
Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
wabi.tv
From Love to Litter returns for a third year in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - From Love to Litter is back for a third year at a Waterville nonprofit. The Valentine’s Day fundraiser is hosted by the Waterville Area Humane Society and kicked off at Colby College today. Event Coordinator Tiffany Lowe says people can donate for an opportunity to...
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor names interim town manager
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Town Council has named an interim town manager. The Mount Desert Islander reports Finance Director Sarah Gilbert took over the role Tuesday night. Previous manager Kevin Sutherland resigned in a letter to the council last week. The town cited “personal reasons” for...
wabi.tv
Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Even with temperatures in the teens, it’s a great day for paddling, or at least it is for Larry Merrill. For the past 30 years, Larry, who’s now 78, has been on the water at least once, every single month. So, even on this...
wabi.tv
DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula. They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday or Thursday...
wabi.tv
Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart’s telethon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Generous callers and hungry diners made a difference Thursday night in Pine Tree Camp’s fundraising efforts for summer programming. The annual telethon at Dysart’s comes before Pine Tree Camp’s signature event - the celebrity snowmobile egg ride. $12 bought a three-course spaghetti dinner...
wabi.tv
Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer. The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.
wabi.tv
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Kids ENT Awareness month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Kids ENT Awareness month. Otolaryngologist, Dr. Angela Tsai, joins TV5 to talk about ears, nose, and throat care.
wabi.tv
Maine high school basketball star up for top national award
(WMTW) - Maine’s Cooper Flagg continues to pile up the accolades. The basketball star who led Nokomis High School of Newport to its first basketball state title in March 2022 has now been named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Award, which goes to the top high school basketball player in the country.
wabi.tv
Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
wabi.tv
Warming centers and cold weather resources
There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
wabi.tv
Healthy Acadia offers overnight warming center ahead of forecast record cold temps
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officials say it is simply not safe to be outside on Saturday when temperatures are expected to drop to -20° in some locations. For those who are unhoused or having trouble heating their homes, there are resources available for warmth and shelter this weekend. “I...
wabi.tv
2 Mass. women arrested following Bangor drug bust
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts women were arrested and more than a pound of fentanyl was seized by drug enforcement agents in Bangor Thursday night. State police say two women from Lawrence were arrested Thursday night in Bangor around 10 p.m. They say they were trying to sell the...
wabi.tv
‘Go the distance’: father-daughter duo complete Disney marathon together
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - The magic of Disney drew Monroe’s Trinity Tripp in at a young age. “I remember going to Disney for the first time at six years old. And I just remember being amazed,” said Trinity. Trinity has been going back with her parents, Nick and...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
wabi.tv
‘Wear Red Day’ raises awareness about women’s heart health
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is American Heart Month - a time to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. Friday is Go Red for Women Day. The campaign is the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative to end heart disease and stroke. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer...
