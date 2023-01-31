ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

DCS presses for more funding — now

By Duane W. Gang, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Good morning! Welcome to your Daily Briefing. I am politics and investigations editor Duane Gang.

🧊 First, be careful out on the roads this morning. We're expected to get ice today. Already, a number of area school districts have closed or are on a delayed opening.

Now, for the latest on the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. DCS is facing a host of issues, as we've been reporting on for months. High turnover, children sleeping in state offices, a youth development center facing accusations of abuse and difficulty placing children in residential homes and foster care.

To address some of those needs, Commissioner Margie Quin has told Gov. Bill Lee her agency needs $156 million more in next fiscal year's budget, which would take effect July 1.

But now, Quin says the department needs money to address pressing needs that can't wait.

She appeared before lawmakers on Monday to request nearly $27 million, largely to cover bed space for older and high-need children and for foster care placements for teens and large sibling groups.

Statehouse reporter Melissa Brown, who has been following these DCS issues closely, tells us why Quin is seeking the money now.

