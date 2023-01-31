ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU’s 2023 football schedule features early games vs. LSU, Clemson and rivals Miami, UF

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis returns to lead the Seminoles into the 2023 football season that features games against LSU, Clemson, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Miami. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida State enters the 2023 football season as a projected early favorite to win the ACC. To do so, the Seminoles must navigate a schedule that features matchups against LSU , Clemson , Wake Forest , Pittsburgh and Duke.

The ACC released its schedule Monday night and FSU found itself with some favorable early matchups.

This is the first season that the ACC will go without divisions, pitting the top two teams against each other in the conference championship game. This is also the first time the league will utilize the 3-5-5 scheduling model, with each team playing three permanent opponents.

FSU’s primary opponents are Clemson, Miami and Syracuse.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement internally and externally for this season,” said coach Mike Norvell. “The ACC’s new scheduling model and elimination of divisions creates exciting matchups and brings new teams on our schedule, which is great for our student-athletes and fans to experience.

“Playing eight games in our home state is another great element for our team, and we can’t wait to be back in front of the best fans in the country as we continue on our climb back to the top of college football.”

Florida State opens the season against LSU at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3. It’s the second consecutive year in which the Seminoles play the Tigers at a neutral-site venue. The two teams faced off last season at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with FSU winning 24-23.

Southern Mississippi makes its first trip to Doak Campbell Stadium since 1996 when the Golden Eagles travel to Tallahassee on Sept. 9. FSU has won three straight home games in the series, with the last loss coming in 1981.

For the second straight season, the Seminoles open conference play on the road with a trip to Boston College on Sept. 16. The Eagles have lost four straight to Florida State and the past two meetings at Alumni Stadium.

FSU travels to Death Valley in Week 4 to take on Clemson on Sept. 23 in a game that could determine the conference championship. It’s the earliest these two programs have met since 2014.

After an open week on Sept. 30, the Seminoles host Virginia Tech on Oct. 7 to start a three-game homestand. It’s the first meeting between the two since 2018 when the Hokies came away with a 24-3 win in the opener.

Syracuse travels to Tallahassee on Oct. 14, searching for its first victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State hopes to extend its 21-game winning streak over Duke when it hosts the Blue Devils on Oct. 21.

The Seminoles hit the road for two straight, starting in Week 9 when they travel to Wake Forest on Oct. 28 and then Pittsburgh on Nov. 4.

FSU returns home for back-to-back games starting with Miami (Nov. 11) and North Alabama (Nov. 18). The Hurricanes have lost two straight, including last season’s 45-3 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium.

FSU and North Alabama meet for the first time on Nov. 18, with the Seminoles hoping to make it two straight wins against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Florida State wraps up the regular season on the road against in-state rival Florida on Nov. 25.

2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 vs. LSU (At Orlando)

Sept. 9 Southern Miss

Sept. 16 at Boston College

Sept. 23 at Clemson

Sept. 30 BYE

Oct. 7 Virginia Tech

Oct. 14 Syracuse

Oct. 21 Duke

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest

Nov. 4 at Pittsburgh

Nov. 11 Miami

Nov. 18 North Alabama

Nov. 25 at Florida

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

