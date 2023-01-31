Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO