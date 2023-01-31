ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers snubs 49ers so Colin makes a case for Dolphins | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers made it clear he wasn't looking to trade to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers seem to be open to trading the QB to the AFC. That leaves Colin Cowherd to make a case for the Miami Dolphins. Watch as he explains why the veteran would best suit Miami, and reveals what other team in the AFC is going all out to acquire him.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023

Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Tom Brady announces retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL | UNDISPUTED

After 23 seasons Tom Brady announced his retirement this morning. The 45 year-old quarterback was a 15-time Pro Bowler, seven-time Super Bowl champion and holds nearly every major all-time passing record in the NFL. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Brady’s retirement.
FOX Sports

Does Broncos hiring Sean Payton put Russell Wilson on the hot seat? | SPEAK

Russell Wilson may have had a down year last season but some help is on the way. The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach after agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to trade their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for a 2024 third-round pick. The Athletic wrote that 'Payton's hiring leaves Russ with no excuses.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Russ is officially in the hot seat now.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

What drew Sean Payton to the Broncos — and why he's perfect for job

Sean Payton is headed to Denver, but I’ve got to say: The last year working with him on FOX was an absolute blast. If the Broncos are getting the type of culture-builder and high-energy guy who appeared on our hour-long "pre-" pregame show this Fall on FOX, they're going to very happy with every cent (and yes, there were many cents) spent on the 61-year-old Super Bowl-winning head coach.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Coin toss prop bet lines, betting history

It is fitting that Super Bowl LVII opened at some sportsbooks as a pick 'em. One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50/50 proposition because you have two equal choices. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Should Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams recruiting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers via social media. Joy explains the two are better together and with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay it would be great to see them reunite.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

2023 Super Bowl odds: Tracking daily line movement for Chiefs-Eagles

There was a wild flurry of activity Sunday night after sportsbooks posted the opening lines for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The book at Circa Sports in Las Vegas opened Sunday night with Patrick Mahomes & Co. as the 2.5-point favorites over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chad Johnson's Top 5 WRs in the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Chad Johnson reveals to Shannon Sharpe his Top 5 WRs in the NFL. Chad includes Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in his top 5 list. When asked his reasoning Chad said: I’m giving credit to those who done for an extended period of time.” He also shoutouts Tyreek Hill, AJ Brown, Terry McLaurin and more.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII odds: Popular player prop bets for the Big Game

Before football season comes to an end, the Super Bowl serves as one last hurrah for NFL bettors looking to win some big bucks before a six-month hiatus. And when it comes to wagering on the Big Game, bettors aren't simply focused on the moneyline, spreads and Over/Under. They also turn their attention to a plethora of exciting prop bets to whet their gambling appetites.
GEORGIA STATE

