Los Osos, CA

Los Osos woman sentenced to six years for felony DUI

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
A Los Osos woman, previously convicted of killing a bicyclist while driving drunk, was sentenced to six years in prison for felony DUI.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Gianna Brencola was arrested on October 31, 2021 in Morro Bay, after she struck four parked cars in the 700 block of the Embarbadero.

Brencola was driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit.

Brencola attempted to drive away but was stopped by bystanders who removed her from her car.

Law enforcement says Brencola offered one of them money to let her go before police arrived.

Brencola was sentenced to the maximum sentence of six years in prison, based on her plea.

The sentence is doubled from a maximum sentence of three years due to her conviction for vehicular manslaughter in 2018.

Brencola was found guilty of killing Cal Poly student 21-year-old Kennedy Love while driving intoxicated.

Love was riding her bicycle on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo when Brencola struck her.

Authorities said Brencola fled the scene of the crash.

Brencola received a seven-year sentence for that conviction but was released early in 2019.

KSBY News

