Watch Sierra Ferrell Cover The Classic Buck Owens Tune, “Foolin’ Around”

By Mary Claire Crabtree
 3 days ago
Sierra Ferrell doesn’t fool around when paying tribute to classic country.

She does a knockout job of covering classics in the country and folk space, always finding ways to bring new light to the old songs.

“Foolin’ Around was written and released by Buck Owens in 1961. The single was one of Owens’ biggest hits as it charted at number two on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Making it a cross-over success.

It was then recorded by Patsy Cline later in the year of 1961. It was also a massive success for her, making the song a classic for the decade.

Back in 2019, Ferrell took to the studio with The Royal Hounds behind her and had a classic country jam session.

The guys of The Royal Hounds are phenomenal musicians that keep the beat of the beloved ’60s song.

Ferrell’s vocals during the performance are a little rougher around the edges and more authentic than the vocals back in the ’60s.

It shows how vocals have changed over the years, but with Ferrell pulling in her Appalachian West Virginia twang, it keeps the song lively.

One of these days, Sierra Ferrell could put together a phenomenal cover album. Her voice has all the elements classic country fans crave, yet her personality and compositions bring everything into the present-day light.

