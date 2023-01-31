ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

KRDO’s Spread the Love Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive

 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peanut butter is one of the most cost and nutrient-efficient forms of protein that we can gather for kids, seniors, and families in need; which is why peanut butter is one of the most valuable and sought-after items we can collect for food banks.

And right now, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado needs as much peanut butter as they can get to help those families.

And a few jars of Jelly can turn that vital peanut butter into a delicious meal!

That’s why Care and Share Food Bank and the KRDO network are teaming up for the Spread The Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, February 6 th through the 14 th – just in time for Valentine’s Day!

So, while you’re out getting candy for loved ones this holiday, please consider picking up some extra peanut butter and some jars of Jelly to drop off at any Care and Share Food Bank Distribution center, or at YMCA locations in El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

Or you can click the link below to donate monetarily. For every $17 dollars collected, Care and Share Food Bank can purchase 12 jars of peanut butter!

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

