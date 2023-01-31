ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Reboot' Canceled By Hulu; Creator Steve Levitan And 20th TV Plan To Shop The Comedy

By Lynette Rice
 3 days ago
Too inside baseball for you, Hulu viewers? Whatever the reason, Reboot Steve Levitan ’s show-within-a-show comedy that starred Keegan-Michael Key , Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer — will not see a second season at the streamer.

The single-camera comedy followed execs at Hulu (yes, Hulu) who decide to reboot a family comedy from the 2000s. Actors from the original return to reprise their roles for the reboot, and “deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” according to the original logline.

Reboot was Levitan’s first creation since his Emmy-winning comedy Modern Family with Christopher Lloyd wrapped in 2020. And he hopes to shop it elsewhere; Deadline hears that another streamer has asked to read scripts from season two of the Twentieth TV comedy.

The comedy also starred Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu and Paul Reiser, who played the creator of the old comedy that was being rebooted. His character, Gordon, was having to face new Hollywood norms like inclusivity in the writer’s room, so when he saw the diverse staff for the reboot, he asked, “this one of those diversity intern training things?”

At TCA last year , Reiser told reporters that “it’s really fun representing the old school. My character is walking into this cold … The generational thing is so clear. Here are young people and here is the old guard. These are struggles everybody has. I can’t say that? What can I say?”

Levitan, who signed a massive overall deal in 2019 with 20th Century Fox TV , serves as an executive producer on Reboot alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. He’s the winner of five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for his work on Modern Family .

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.

