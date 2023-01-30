Reboot Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu has pulled the plug on Reboot .

The meta comedy has been cancelled after one season , TVLine has confirmed.

Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centered on Hulu rebooting the fictitious early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up . With its dysfunctional cast forced back together in Season 1, they dealt with their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis.

The series starred Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the family sitcom for ruining his career; Judy Greer as Bree Marie Jensen, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a duke; Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber, a filthy standup comedian with a dark past whose only real acting job was on the same bright-n-sunny sitcom; and Calum Worthy as Zack, a former child actor who never grew up.

Additional cast included Paul Reiser ( Mad About You ) as Gordon, the hacky creator of Step Right Up ; Rachel Bloom ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) as Hannah, a sitcom writer with a fresh take on the series; and Krista Marie Yu ( Last Man Standing , Dr. Ken ) as Elaine, a tech exec turned television creative exec.

Series creator Steve Levitan ( Modern Family ) executive-produced alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

Variety previously reported the news.

