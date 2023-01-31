Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest
The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
Elmira city worker receives special honor
You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
At Least 14 Arrested At Johnson City Rally Calling on Justice For Tyre Nichols and Hamail Waddell
More than two dozen demonstrators gathered at the Wegman's in Johnson City on Wednesday night, calling for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, Hamail Waddell and others. Video shared with Fox 40 shows the moment things turned physical between officers and protesters outside the entrance to the supermarket -- including the use of pepper spray, about a quarter after 7:00 p.m.
Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
WETM
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors. Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating …. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating Monday. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume deliberating …. Jury in Dustin Drake trial to resume...
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
ithaca.com
Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws
On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
Missing person report leads to domestic violence arrest in Windsor
On Wednesday, February 1st. a missing person report led to a domestic violence arrest in the Town of Windsor.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
Loose Concrete Prompts Removal of Route 201 Noise Barriers in JC
Several see-through noise reduction panels have been taken down along a section of the Route 201 flyover in Johnson City. The noise barriers were removed by crews last week over Boland Drive were removed by workers last week. Noise barriers were being removed from Route 201 north of Chrisfield Avenue...
Major drug and weapons bust overnight
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police asking for assistance identifying Dollar General self-checkout customers
The Wellsville Village Police are looking for assistance identifying the individuals in the photos below. If you know can help identify these individuals, please contact the Wellsville Police Department at (585) 593-5600 or email [email protected]
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Issuing Warning From Dangerous Arctic Blast
The Department of Emergency Response in Tompkins County is alerting residents to make sure they take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures are expected to plummet with wind chills expected to be minus 20 degrees. Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National...
Comments / 1