Elmira, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest

The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira city worker receives special honor

You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

At Least 14 Arrested At Johnson City Rally Calling on Justice For Tyre Nichols and Hamail Waddell

More than two dozen demonstrators gathered at the Wegman's in Johnson City on Wednesday night, calling for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, Hamail Waddell and others. Video shared with Fox 40 shows the moment things turned physical between officers and protesters outside the entrance to the supermarket -- including the use of pepper spray, about a quarter after 7:00 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM

Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

ROARING BRANCH, PA
WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws

On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
NEWFIELD, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins County Issuing Warning From Dangerous Arctic Blast

The Department of Emergency Response in Tompkins County is alerting residents to make sure they take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures are expected to plummet with wind chills expected to be minus 20 degrees. Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

