decrypt.co
Billionaire Tim Draper's Bitcoin Pitch to Sri Lanka Falls Flat: 'We Don't Accept'
"We don’t want to make the crisis worse by introducing Bitcoin," the Sri Lankan central bank's Governor told the billionaire VC investor. Billionaire investor and Bitcoin fan Tim Draper made a surprise visit to the headquarters of Sri Lanka’s central bank trying to promote the cryptocurrency as a tool to fight corruption, but faced a frosty reception from the bank's Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, per a Bloomberg report.
decrypt.co
LBRY Token Soars 67% as Holders Turn Hopeful That Secondary Sales Won’t Be Barred
According to an unaffiliated attorney, the judge in the case may be poised to allow secondary sales of LBRY’s token to continue. Correction: A previous version of this article reported that the SEC had ruled that LBRY’s LBC tokens sold on secondary markets were not securities. That is incorrect, and we regret the error.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Shrugs Off Fed Rate Hike to Hit Six-Month High
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the wider market are firmly in the green following the release of the Federal Reserve’s fund rate decision. After a streak of volatility over the past few days, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly reclaimed the 24,000 mark on Wednesday night, rising to levels last seen mid-August last year.
decrypt.co
UK Treasury Outlines Regulatory Plans That Make Room for Crypto’s ‘Unique Features’
Though the new rules would apply traditional financial guardrails to crypto, the UK Treasury is also making room for crypto’s unique features. The UK Treasury has outlined new rules in a consultation paper that could see increased responsibility placed on crypto firms when it comes to their requirements for authorization and disclosure documents.
decrypt.co
Where Did All the Terra Developers Go?
Eight months after the epic collapse of Terra, developers who worked on the project are now finding new homes—but many have left crypto altogether. What happens to the developers of a blockchain network after an entire ecosystem implodes? Terra offers a glimpse. More than half of the 323 open-source...
decrypt.co
Coinbase NFT Pauses Creator Drops, Insists Marketplace Is Not Shutting Down
Coinbase NFT says the move will allow its developers to focus on other features for its product. In case you forgot, Coinbase still has an NFT marketplace—and it’s still not doing very well. Coinbase NFT announced on Wednesday that it is “pausing” future NFT drops, but specified that...
decrypt.co
Chainalysis Says It’s ‘Well Capitalized’ Amid Latest Workforce Cut
The most recent layoffs at Chainalysis will impact the sleuthing firm’s sales and marketing sector, a spokesperson said. Crypto forensics firm Chainalysis is set to lay off just under 5% of its workforce of roughly 900 employees. The firm’s senior director of communications Maddie Kennedy told Decrypt that the...
decrypt.co
Render Token's RNDR Up Over 90% on the Week as New Tokenomics Model Passes DAO
The price of RNDR is up over 300% on the month, amid the launch of a new tokenomics model and the establishment of the Render Foundation. RNDR, the token for blockchain-based distributed rendering service Render Network, has increased by over 90% in the past week, according to CoinGecko. Render has...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.
decrypt.co
OpenSea's Polygon NFT Sales Top Ethereum for Second Straight Month
The total number of Polygon NFT sales on OpenSea beat Ethereum each of the past two months—but they're mostly low-cost assets. More individual NFTs were sold on Polygon than Ethereum via leading overall marketplace OpenSea for the second consecutive month, according to public blockchain data curated via a Dune dashboard.
decrypt.co
Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Division Loses $13.72 Billion in 2022
Meta shares rose over 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday following a rosier-than-expected quarterly earnings report. But rising tides across Meta still couldn’t lift the tech giant’s embattled metaverse division. The company’s metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost a whopping $4.28 billion in 2022’s final fiscal quarter, Meta announced, marking a...
decrypt.co
What Is Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade?
The Shanghai fork will implement EIP-4895, which allows validators to withdraw ETH that have been staked since as long ago as December 2020. Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is a hard fork slated for March 2023. The Shanghai fork will implement EIP-4895, which allows validators to withdraw ETH that have been...
decrypt.co
NFT Sales Jump 38% in January as Bored Apes Drive Trading Surge
The NFT market shows signs of life amid rising crypto prices, with the Bored Ape Yacht Club leading the charge. Recent signs of life in the NFT space ultimately yielded a significant jump in market activity in January, as organic trading volume grew 38% from December, per data from DappRadar.
decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Lays Off 83 Employees Across ‘Most Departments’
The Seattle-based crypto exchange Bittrex joins the growing list of firms slicing their headcounts over the past month. U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex has laid off 83 employees, out of its workforce of roughly 284, per Washington State employment data. A Bittrex spokesperson told Decrypt that the cuts will be felt...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Set to Trial Staking Withdrawals on Shanghai Testnet
A dress rehearsal for the network’s highly anticipated upgrade will allow staking firms and crypto exchanges to test users’ ability to withdraw staked ETH. Ethereum is preparing to launch a user-facing dress rehearsal of its much-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, with a public testnet of the software set to go live Wednesday morning.
decrypt.co
US Senators: Silvergate 'Further Introduced' Crypto Risk Into Traditional Banking
Silvergate's dealings with FTX and Alameda demand closer examination, according to a new letter from U.S. senators including Elizabeth Warren. American lawmakers have more questions for the embattled crypto bank Silvergate. In a new letter to the firm's CEO Alan Lane, three U.S. senators allege that the crypto bank's dealings...
decrypt.co
Solana-Based DeFi Protocol Everlend Announces Shut Down
The DeFi platform Everlend said that continuing under current liquidity and market conditions “is a gamble” despite having sufficient runway. Solana-based DeFi borrowing and lending platform Everlend announced that it's shuttering the project and its future development. In yesterday’s announcement, the project highlighted a lack of liquidity and...
decrypt.co
Feds Sanction Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses Linked to Russian Arms Dealer
The U.S. Treasury today sanctioned two cryptocurrency addresses linked to a Russian arms dealer. In a Wednesday statement, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it had blacklisted Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses used by Jonatan Zimenkov, the son of Igor Vladimirovich Zimenkov. According to the OFAC, father...
decrypt.co
MetaMask Adds New Wallet Settings, But Is It Enough for User Privacy?
MetaMask has added new privacy features to its browser extension Thursday, allowing users to enable phishing detection and enable advanced settings like choosing their own remote procedure call (RPC) network and adding a custom IPFS gateway. MetaMask is a popular Ethereum crypto wallet with over 21 million monthly active users....
decrypt.co
Mastercard's NFT Lead Exits, Selling Resignation Letter as NFT
The payment giant's former product lead for NFTs said he was "a victim of harassment and emotional distress.”. In an extensive Twitter thread, Mastercard’s product lead for NFTs announced Thursday he had resigned from the global payments and credit card company, citing harassment and emotional distress. I have resigned...
