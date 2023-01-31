Read full article on original website
Who Is 'The Chase' Host Sara Haines's Husband? The Two Have Been Married for Almost a Decade
Based on the British quiz show of the same name (which has aired since 2009), ABC's The Chase sees what happens when trivia junkies go to head to head with merciless in-house quiz show brainiacs — aka Chasers — who work to stop the contestants from winning juicy cash prizes.
Will Lisa Barlow Return to ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4? The Answer May Surprise You
Drama, drama, drama! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saga continues. From racism to jail time to vicious feuds, the Bravo reality series has turned into an absolute dumpster fire. And now it appears the casting department is ready to make some drastic changes. While the Jen Shah scandal...
Who Are Zach Shallcross's Siblings? Meet the 'Bachelor' Star's Sisters
As leading man Zach Shallcross's season of The Bachelor continues, we've all become more and more invested in the tech executive's life. Sure, sure, some viewers were initially concerned that Zach might be too safe of a choice for the show — that maybe he wouldn't bring enough of the drama and spark.
'1000-Lb Best Friends' Star Meghan Crumpler Is Preparing for Her Wedding Day
Fans of TLC’s 1000-Lb Best Friends know the stars Meghan Crumpler and Vanessa Cross from their previous show, Too Large, featured on Discovery Plus. Since then, the pair has worked very hard to cut down their weight and live a healthier lifestyle. As the duo continues on their journey...
You Know Jaymes Vaughan’s Husband for the Best Reason Ever
Access Hollywood host and alum of The Amazing Race Jaymes Vaughan stars on MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo, a show that chronicles a group of LGBTQ+ pals living in West Hollywood, Calif. With fans getting a glimpse into the host’s life, of course they are wondering who the former Chippendales dancer’s husband is.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Country Singer Shania Twain Married Her Ex-Husband's Mistress's Husband
Throughout her decades-long career, Shania Twain has lived life under a scope. From her health problems to her childhood, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer has been pretty candid about her personal life — which includes her dating history. In the 90s, she married her first husband and one-day baby’s daddy, Robert “Mutt” Lange, however, their romance didn’t stand the test of time.
‘Dr. Phil’ Will End in 2023 After 21 Seasons — Why Was It Canceled?
In the 1990s, Oprah Winfrey introduced her massive daytime talk show audience to Dr. Phil McGraw. Dr. Phil’s blunt advice sparked his fan base, and soon the former jury consultant landed his own show, The Dr. Phil Show. Article continues below advertisement. Like most of Oprah’s graduates, Dr. Phil’s...
Ashley Gets Some Terrible News on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' — Is Bar Still in Jail?
Bar and Ashley have certainly been through a lot since they found each other. The young couple have been together since 2016 when they were both just 19 years old. Before she got pregnant, Ashley was dancing in Las Vegas while Bar was living that party life. Obviously, a baby called for some drastic changes, so they moved in with Ashley's mom back in California.
'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Jojo Hailey and His Wife Tiny Have a Complicated Relationship
Avid viewers of WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop are aware that the show focuses on the personal and professional lives of select children of hip-hop royalty. Over the years, viewers watched drama stemming from family issues to struggles with launching music careers unfold on the series. However, relationships continue...
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Josh and Christina Hall Are Part of One Big Blended Family on 'Christina in the Country'
Christina Hall was once known only for being one half of HGTV's iconic Flip or Flop duo. And, while she's still known for her role in the former home renovation show, her personal life has interested fans more than ever in recent years. And viewers of Christina in the Country are plenty curious about her husband, Josh Hall.
Artem Chigvintsev Was Married Once Before He and Nikki Bella Tied the Knot
Long before Artem Chigvintsev found fame as one of the pros on Dancing With the Stars, he was an up and coming dancer who traveled the world competing. He was always a dancer, but before Hollywood and before his wife Nikki Bella, whom he wed in 2022, Artem was married once.
Who Are Artem Chigvintsev's Parents and Brother? A Look at the 'DWTS' Star's Family
Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev made a name for himself on Dancing With the Stars, but now, he's making waves across the internet for a new reason: his marriage to professional wrestler Nikki Bella. Their E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, charts the ups and downs of their walk down the aisle, despite the fact that the duo are now happily married.
Rita Moreno Is an Icon Who Got Together With Elvis Just to Make Marlon Brando Jealous
The legends that are Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin have a movie coming out on Friday, Feb. 3 — 80 for Brady. The film is about four best friends who decide to see the Patriots play in the 2017 Super Bowl, try to meet Tom Brady, and all the high jinks that ensue along the way.
Vanessa's Son Jacob Is Embarking on His Own Weight-Loss Journey on '1000-Lb Best Friends'
Of all the reality shows that center around people trying to lose weight, TLC's 1000-Lb. Best Friends invites viewers into a world where support is key. Vanessa, Meghan, Ashley, and Tina have leaned on each other when times were tough and motivated each other when times were rough. It's a lovely example of what a person can accomplish with a little help from their friends.
'My 600-Lb Life' Season 11 Participant Geno Might Have Made Some Progress Since Filming
Participants on My 600-Lb Life never have it easy. They are individuals who have gained so much weight that, at times, mobilization is nearly impossible. Add to that cameras in their face and each episode can be heart-wrenching for everyone involved. In the Season 11 premiere, we meet Geno Dacunto and after watching his story unfold, viewers are sure to wonder where Geno from My 600-Lb Life is now.
Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81
Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Article continues below advertisement. George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne...
RHONJ’ Newbie Rachel Fuda Is Proud of Her Blended Family With Husband John (EXCLUSIVE)
Bravo is changing things up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — and fans will see some new faces on Season 13 of the iconic reality television series. This season will introduce fans to two new housewives: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Rachel comes into the group as Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania’s friend, and the former bodybuilder is trained by Dolores' ex-husband Frank Catania.
Ellie Goulding Has Been Happily Married to Caspar Jopling Since 2019
Over the last decade-plus, Ellie Goulding's name has been synonymous with pop music. The English singer first broke onto the scene with 2009's "An Introduction to Ellie Goulding" and reached international success with her definitive 2010 hit track "Lights." In the years since, Ellie has carefully crafted her discography, which now includes five albums total, and a filmography with work spanning from 2013 onward.
