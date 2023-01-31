ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are Zach Shallcross's Siblings? Meet the 'Bachelor' Star's Sisters

As leading man Zach Shallcross's season of The Bachelor continues, we've all become more and more invested in the tech executive's life. Sure, sure, some viewers were initially concerned that Zach might be too safe of a choice for the show — that maybe he wouldn't bring enough of the drama and spark.
You Know Jaymes Vaughan’s Husband for the Best Reason Ever

Access Hollywood host and alum of The Amazing Race Jaymes Vaughan stars on MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo, a show that chronicles a group of LGBTQ+ pals living in West Hollywood, Calif. With fans getting a glimpse into the host’s life, of course they are wondering who the former Chippendales dancer’s husband is.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Country Singer Shania Twain Married Her Ex-Husband's Mistress's Husband

Throughout her decades-long career, Shania Twain has lived life under a scope. From her health problems to her childhood, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer has been pretty candid about her personal life — which includes her dating history. In the 90s, she married her first husband and one-day baby’s daddy, Robert “Mutt” Lange, however, their romance didn’t stand the test of time.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Who Are Artem Chigvintsev's Parents and Brother? A Look at the 'DWTS' Star's Family

Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev made a name for himself on Dancing With the Stars, but now, he's making waves across the internet for a new reason: his marriage to professional wrestler Nikki Bella. Their E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, charts the ups and downs of their walk down the aisle, despite the fact that the duo are now happily married.
'My 600-Lb Life' Season 11 Participant Geno Might Have Made Some Progress Since Filming

Participants on My 600-Lb Life never have it easy. They are individuals who have gained so much weight that, at times, mobilization is nearly impossible. Add to that cameras in their face and each episode can be heart-wrenching for everyone involved. In the Season 11 premiere, we meet Geno Dacunto and after watching his story unfold, viewers are sure to wonder where Geno from My 600-Lb Life is now.
Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81

Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Article continues below advertisement. George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne...
RHONJ’ Newbie Rachel Fuda Is Proud of Her Blended Family With Husband John (EXCLUSIVE)

Bravo is changing things up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — and fans will see some new faces on Season 13 of the iconic reality television series. This season will introduce fans to two new housewives: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Rachel comes into the group as Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania’s friend, and the former bodybuilder is trained by Dolores' ex-husband Frank Catania.
Ellie Goulding Has Been Happily Married to Caspar Jopling Since 2019

Over the last decade-plus, Ellie Goulding's name has been synonymous with pop music. The English singer first broke onto the scene with 2009's "An Introduction to Ellie Goulding" and reached international success with her definitive 2010 hit track "Lights." In the years since, Ellie has carefully crafted her discography, which now includes five albums total, and a filmography with work spanning from 2013 onward.
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

