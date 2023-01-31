Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Moose Lake “Fishing for Vets”
There will be a lot of ice holes drilled on Moose Head Lake next weekend. Moose Lake Brewing Company is hosting the 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” ice fishing contest. It supports Wounded Warriors. “It helps us get veterans outdoors,” Logan Shiflett with Wounded Warriors said. “That’s what...
WDIO-TV
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
WDIO-TV
Taking the Duluth Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics. For 25 years the, people have jumped into freezing cold lakes to raise money for this cause. It goes towards the year-round athletic and health based services for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in Minnesota. Ahead of this...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Young mushers catch Beargrease spirit
“Catch the spirit, that’s always been kind of the saying of John Beargrease.”. On Tuesday Keith Aili claimed his second John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon championship. Early Monday morning Joanna Oberg raced to her first Beargrease 120 title. These winners have been mushing for decades, making them great role...
WDIO-TV
Halvor Lines launches truck driving school to help get more drivers on the road
The workforce shortage is impacting everyone. And a change in federal law now says you can’t drive a truck without going to school first. That’s why Halvor Lines, which is headquartered in Superior, has started their own truck driving school. It’s called Halvor Gold CDL Training. About 350 people have graduated so far, since it began in 2020.
WDIO-TV
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
WDIO-TV
Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges
Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
WDIO-TV
No. 7 UMD women’s hockey looks to rebound visiting MSU-Mankato
A third period rally Saturday wasn’t enough for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team to hold off the third ranked Gophers, suffering the season sweep to Minnesota. The Bulldogs said they didn’t feel they played their best, however liked the rebound in game two after...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: CEC boy’s hockey transitioning to Section 7A next season
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s hockey team will be doing something they’ve never done before, becoming a class single A team for the first time in program history next season. “It’s kind of a tough deal because we’ve been AA forever. My staff and I, we were we absolutely...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East celebrates Schubitzke, Svobodny on National Signing Day
Wednesday marked National Signing Day for college football. Duluth East celebrated hosting an afternoon signing ceremony. Carter Svobodny officially committed to the University of Mary Marauders football team, while Brady Schubitzke put pen to paper to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils. “My whole life I was always watching...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Denfeld both pick up wins on home ice
The Duluth East boy’s hockey team extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday, while Duluth Denfeld snapped a five game skid. The Greyhounds hosted Centennial where they won by the final score of 7-4. Caden Cole and Cole Christian each scored a goal in the first period.
WDIO-TV
Fresh off top ranked sweep UMD men’s hockey skates into No. 10 Western Michigan
Duluth morphed into upset city last weekend as the unranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team swept then-number one ranked St. Cloud State University. Skating in as underdogs the Bulldogs put away 11 goals in 5-3 then 6-3 wins, with four coming from Ben Steeves, while only allowing six goals to earn their third win in a row.
WDIO-TV
UMD Bulldogs softball team warms up for season opener Friday
The UMD Bulldogs will be stepping up to the plate soon to get their 2023 season started. “We have a lot of juniors, like ten of us. I think the upperclassmen are like more leaders to like guide the younger class. I think that’ll be helpful for the future,” says junior shortstop Kiana Bender.
WDIO-TV
Christian tallies 100th point helping Duluth East earn 6th straight win over Superior
Cole Christian tallied his 100th career point Wednesday helping the Duluth East boy’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Superior at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Christian scored the Greyhounds’ first two goals in the first period, the second being the milestone point, then added an assist off a Grant Winkler goal in the second period. Statton Mass scored East’s final goal in the third period.
WDIO-TV
New Superior City FC hires Otto Berti as first head coach
Superior’s newest soccer club the Superior City FC has hired Otto Berti as their first-ever head coach. The announcement was made Thursday. Berti is a familiar face to the Northland soccer community. He served as an assistant coach for Duluth FC last year and has been involved with the...
WDIO-TV
Esko boy’s, Proctor girl’s basketball win on Tuesday
The Esko boy’s basketball team won their 12th game of the season on Tuesday, while the Proctor girl’s squad won their 14th. Esko hosted the Hermantown Hawks who scored 13 unanswered points to open the game before and Esko timeout. The Eskomo’s battled back and won by the...
