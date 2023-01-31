ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl-bound: Tips for Chiefs fans planning trip to Arizona

By Malley Jones
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgeXZ_0kWkyS2b00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — All eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs now that they have secured their spot in the Super Bowl. Now, it’s time for fans to plan their trips to Glendale, Arizona.

“Looks like we’re going to have a lot of people going to Phoenix,” Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport said.

The last time the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl, Wise says flights filled up pretty quickly. The same thing happened recently with the Sugar Bowl.

How much does it cost to go to the Super Bowl?

“I think that bodes well for what we can expect for the Super Bowl,” Wise said.

She says the Allegiant flight departing on Feb. 10 is already full. Delta Airlines added a direct flight from Wichita to Phoenix.

“They just opened that up last night after the Chiefs won, so we’ll see how that books,” Wise said.

For those wanting to drive, Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas says you’re looking at about 1,000 miles and 16 hours. So, he says to make sure to factor in hotel stays on the way and gas prices.

“As you head down through New Mexico and Arizona, the gas prices are higher,” Steward said. “So just look at those, and factor in how many tanks you think you would need to fill up in your particular vehicle to calculate your travel costs.”

Steward says to make sure your vehicle is ready to be on the road for over 30 hours and to take possible winter weather into consideration.

“Make sure you check your battery, your tires, all of the major systems on your vehicle just to make sure that they’re in good shape,” Steward said. “You have good tread on your tires and just want to make sure that you don’t have a breakdown on your trip there.”

Kansas City Chiefs coverage

Other AAA travel tips for fans heading to Phoenix:

  • Hotels: Football fans may find it tough to get hotel rooms for the game. AAA advises travelers, especially those who are booking on their own and those who go the Airbnb route, to call the hotel or homeowner personally to make sure they have an actual reservation. Very few hotel rooms in the Phoenix metro area are available for less than $300/night before taxes, with most being much more expensive.
  • Rental cars: Rental cars will be in tight supply in the Phoenix area, so should be booked sooner rather than later to get what you want. Car rental costs are currently ranging from $90-$130 a day.
  • Road trip: There are more than 1,000 miles between Wichita and Phoenix, and it’s about 1,200 miles from Overland Park, making for a 16- to 19-hour drive to the Valley of the Sun.
  • Gas: Gas costs for the drive will depend on your vehicle’s tank capacity and fuel efficiency. The average Kansas gas price is currently the sixth cheapest in the nation at $3.20/gallon, while New Mexico ($3.37) and Arizona ($3.55) are more expensive. The average gas price in the Phoenix metro area is about $3.60

The Chiefs are facing the Philidelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
WICHITA, KS
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WRAL

Chiefs fan turns yard into stadium

One man will spend every Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium from here on out without ever traveling to Kansas City. He brought the Chiefs Kingdom right to his front door. One man will spend every Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium from here on out without ever...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK

“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”. Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death. “In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I think that’s also life, you know?”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Big Game Bound takes you to Arizona for Super Bowl Week

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner, and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center for […]
GLENDALE, AZ
KSN News

KSN News

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy