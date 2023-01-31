ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Police: 10 people shot with 2 in critical condition in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

Ten people have reportedly been shot in Lakeland, Florida, police say.

In a news release Monday evening, the Lakeland Police Department said that detectives are investigating a shooting near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street. Officers were called out to the area just before 3:45 p.m.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and eight have non-life-threatening injuries, according to WFTS in Tampa.

Lakeland police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference that one of the two men in critical condition was shot in the abdomen. The other was shot in the face.

Taylor said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident.

According to the chief, officers are looking for a dark blue, four-door Nissan sedan. Authorities believe that the occupants of the Nissan rolled down the windows as the car approached the victims.

Investigators allege that four people shot at the victims from both sides of the car. No suspects have been identified and no further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at 1-800-226-8477.

