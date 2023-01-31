Read full article on original website
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Ends Skid, Blows Out LMU
After a gutting loss to Saint Mary’s last Saturday, BYU snapped a 3-game losing streak in a 89-61 win over LMU Thursday night in Provo. LMU came into the game as the third place team in the WCC and on a 4-game winning streak, including a road win at Gonzaga. BYU’s defense was locked in all night like it has been for much of the season, but BYU’s offense had arguably its best performance of the year.
How Utah’s Tavion Thomas and Mohamoud Diabate performed in East-West Shrine Bowl
Former Utah running back Tavion Thomas and linebacker Mohamoud Diabeter participated in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and made positive impressions.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Recruit Announces Commitment At Father’s Grave
PROVO, Utah – If you’re going to watch a Signing Day commitment today, watch David Latu commit to BYU football. Latu is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman from Snow College. He’s a second-team NJCAA All-American after an impressive freshman campaign for the Badgers. Snow College transfer David...
Timpview Defensive Lineman Motekiai Mounga Commits to BYU
Mounga picked the Cougars after a long and winding recruitment
vanquishthefoe.com
2023 RB LJ Martin Flips Commitment From Stanford To BYU
BYU added a big name to the 2023 class as running back LJ Martin announced his commitment to BYU Wednesday morning. Martin is rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and 3-star by 247 Sports and Rivals. Martin had committed to Stanford last summer, but BYU swooped in two months ago...
Utah football QB Cam Rising gets key injury timeline update from Kyle Whittingham
Utah football was dealt a crushing blow in the 2023 Rose Bowl when quarterback Cam Rising left early with an apparent leg injury, which undoubtedly played a part in the Utes losing 35-21 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Since that day, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about Rising and his health. But, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an important update on his signal-caller during an appearance on the Pac-12 network Thursday.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi football stars accept college offers
Eight senior members of Lehi’s 5A state championship football team signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the next level in a ceremony at the school this afternoon. Several other players have received offers but are waiting to make their decisions at a later time. Of...
BYU men’s volleyball won’t be moving to the Big 12 — and here’s why that’s OK
Unlike every other team at BYU, the men’s volleyball program will not be moving onto the Power Five conference this summer. But not to worry, coach Shawn Olmstead explains
California Athlete Naseri Danielson Commits to BYU
It's national signing day and BYU picked up a commitment from California athlete Naseri Danielson.Danielson, who is listed at 6'2, played both wide receiver and safety for St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California. Danielson was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and he racked up ...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
herrimantelegraph.org
Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees
An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest
Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders
If the housing market is brutal for real estate professionals and home builders, it’s even more challenging for affordable housing developers that are already trying to keep costs low for renters while also ensuring projects are financially feasible.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
KSLTV
Jordan School District in need of 40 employees
HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
