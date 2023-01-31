ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

CDFW Invites Public to Attend Its Annual Salmon Information Meeting

Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) invites the public to attend its annual Salmon Information Meeting via webinar on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting will feature the outlook for this year’s sport and commercial ocean salmon fisheries, in addition to a review of last year’s salmon fisheries and spawning escapement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
kymkemp.com

New Owner of Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply Celebrates by Expanding Hours and Offerings

Lifelong Humboldt resident, Lily Haas, purchased Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply, a ceramic supply shop, last October from Noel Munn who ran the Arcata business for the 24 years prior. Haas, a ceramic artist herself, is looking forward to carrying on the success of the well-known shop as well as expanding the business’s hours and offerings.
ARCATA, CA
KGET

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka

In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
EUREKA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
constructiondive.com

Granite wins $46M California interchange project

Watsonville, California-based Granite Construction has won an approximately $46 million contract from the California DOT to build the Indianola Interchange on U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County, California. The work will enhance the safety and mobility of motorists by eliminating a T-intersection along the primary route between Arcata and Eureka,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpic

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Coast Central Credit Union Offers $150K in Grant Funding for Spring 2023 Community Investment Program

Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the spring 2023 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. With the recent Board of Directors’ approval of an increase up to $300,000 in grants annually, $150,000 is available this round to support local organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $2 million to 200 organizations throughout its tri-county service area. Recent grant recipients have included Eureka Rescue Mission, Hoopa American Legion, and Adult Day Health Care of Mad River.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy