kymkemp.com
CDFW Invites Public to Attend Its Annual Salmon Information Meeting
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) invites the public to attend its annual Salmon Information Meeting via webinar on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting will feature the outlook for this year’s sport and commercial ocean salmon fisheries, in addition to a review of last year’s salmon fisheries and spawning escapement.
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kymkemp.com
New Owner of Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply Celebrates by Expanding Hours and Offerings
Lifelong Humboldt resident, Lily Haas, purchased Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply, a ceramic supply shop, last October from Noel Munn who ran the Arcata business for the 24 years prior. Haas, a ceramic artist herself, is looking forward to carrying on the success of the well-known shop as well as expanding the business’s hours and offerings.
kymkemp.com
The Clarke Reopens with ’64 Flood and Indigenous Artifacts Exhibits and a Members-Only Sneak Peek
Attention, members of the Clarke Museum! While the Clarke will officially open its doors for 2023 on Saturday, February 4th, at 11 am, and for Arts Alive from 6-9 pm that evening, Museum members are invited to an exclusive sneak peek preview of our new exhibits on February 3rd from 5 to 7 pm.
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
KTVU FOX 2
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, visits Whale Gulch to Discuss the Road Situation
By Pamela Lauer, a local substitute teacher in Southern Humboldt, a board member of the Coastal Headwaters Association, and the secretary for the Whale Gulch Fire Safe Council. On January 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. with the air a frigid 33 degrees, Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell took the Briceland/Thorn...
constructiondive.com
Granite wins $46M California interchange project
Watsonville, California-based Granite Construction has won an approximately $46 million contract from the California DOT to build the Indianola Interchange on U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County, California. The work will enhance the safety and mobility of motorists by eliminating a T-intersection along the primary route between Arcata and Eureka,...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
kpic
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Offers $150K in Grant Funding for Spring 2023 Community Investment Program
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the spring 2023 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. With the recent Board of Directors’ approval of an increase up to $300,000 in grants annually, $150,000 is available this round to support local organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $2 million to 200 organizations throughout its tri-county service area. Recent grant recipients have included Eureka Rescue Mission, Hoopa American Legion, and Adult Day Health Care of Mad River.
kymkemp.com
Videos of Fortuna Fire Shows the Start of the Blaze and Citizens’ Efforts to Warn Others
The fire that consumed a photography studio on Main Street in Fortuna on the 1st of February was caught on video as the fire was first discovered. Patrons of a business across the street from the studio noticed flames in the window, called 9-1-1, and alerted nearby businesses of the danger.
