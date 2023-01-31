ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Newman earns 17th win with a 2-1 victory over Brother Martin

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI31a_0kWkxgU600

NEW ORLEANS — On the final day of the regular season the Newman Greenies defeat Brother Martin, 2-1 at Farley Field.

With the win, Newman finishes the season with a 17-2-4 record.

“Great season. We had won 17 games, lost 2 games, and tied 4. That’s a pretty impressive season but coaches, we’re not happy all of the time. So it’s like great, you finish the season. Now there’s another season, which is more important than the first season. So, we’ve got to take care of the next 5 games,” says Newman head soccer coach Tooraj Badie.

The Greenies entered their season finale as the top-ranked team in Division IV and has clinched the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Newman won the 2022 Division IV state title as a 10-seed, upsetting No. 1 Pope John Paul II, 1-0 last year at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Highlights from that game are in the link below:

Last year’s playoff run taught head coach Tooraj Badie that the No. 1 seed comes with some added pressure.

“Our story is the same as Pope John Paul II last year. They were the number one seed. They only had one or two losses. They went into the playoffs and we know what happened then. So, it’s so much harder to repeat than it is to win for the first time,” says Badie.

The boy’s and girl’s soccer playoff brackets will be announced tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Video: Lunch for the Ragin Cajuns: Lutcher prep star Winfield signs with Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana-Lafayette added a gem to its 2023 recruiting class. Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield signs the Ragin Cajuns Wednesday. The man they call “Lunch” accounted for 70 touchdowns, leading Lutcher to the Division II state championship. Wednesday in Lutcher, Richie Mills talked to Winfield and Lutcher head coach Dwain Jenkins. In the championship game against North […]
LUTCHER, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger

New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy