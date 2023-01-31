Newman earns 17th win with a 2-1 victory over Brother Martin

NEW ORLEANS — On the final day of the regular season the Newman Greenies defeat Brother Martin, 2-1 at Farley Field.

With the win, Newman finishes the season with a 17-2-4 record.

“Great season. We had won 17 games, lost 2 games, and tied 4. That’s a pretty impressive season but coaches, we’re not happy all of the time. So it’s like great, you finish the season. Now there’s another season, which is more important than the first season. So, we’ve got to take care of the next 5 games,” says Newman head soccer coach Tooraj Badie.

The Greenies entered their season finale as the top-ranked team in Division IV and has clinched the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Newman won the 2022 Division IV state title as a 10-seed, upsetting No. 1 Pope John Paul II, 1-0 last year at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Highlights from that game are in the link below:

Last year’s playoff run taught head coach Tooraj Badie that the No. 1 seed comes with some added pressure.

“Our story is the same as Pope John Paul II last year. They were the number one seed. They only had one or two losses. They went into the playoffs and we know what happened then. So, it’s so much harder to repeat than it is to win for the first time,” says Badie.

The boy’s and girl’s soccer playoff brackets will be announced tomorrow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.